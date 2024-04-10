Nintendo kills online gaming for the Wii U and 3DS

Nintendo has hit gamers in their hearts with the axing of online services on both the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, meaning online multiplayer is gone.

Fans of Nintendo consoles will be saddened to hear that the end of an era has finally come as the company has officially axed its online services for the Wii U and 3DS.

While many gamers knew the decision to end online support for the two consoles was coming it still doesn't make the news any easier to read, as iconic titles such as Mario Kart 7 and Splatoon have now become single-player experiences. If that didn't make you upset, the original Super Mario Maker is now officially redundant as as players will no longer be able to download new community created levels.

As for the consoles themselves, the 3DS had a bit of a rough start after it was released, but it eventually found its success due to the slew of popular titles that were released on the platform. The Wii U, on the other hand, never quite made it and is widely considered the moderately-sized black duckling of Nintendo's line of gaming consoles, with only 13.56 million total unit sales since its release.

Just like the 3DS, the Wii U had plenty of good software titles to keep its unit sales from being absolutely dismal. There is also the argument that the Wii U, we wouldn't have seen the Nintendo Switch, a much more refined version of the Wii U that has moved an astonishing 140 million units and is contending with the most titles for the most popular gaming console of all time.

