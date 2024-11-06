All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Modding

Nintendo Wii gets turned it into a Mini Gaming PC that can play Switch games

Modding old video game consoles to become something else is a big thing right now, and this Nintendo Wii turned into a Mini Gaming PC is very cool.

Nintendo Wii gets turned it into a Mini Gaming PC that can play Switch games
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tech By Matt transformed a Nintendo Wii into a gaming PC using components from a Minisforum UM773 Lite with a Ryzen 7 7735HS APU. The mod retains the original power button and GameCube controller ports, but the DVD drive was removed.

The Nintendo Switch is undeniably a juggernaut, one of the most successful consoles ever. However, before the Switch's meteoric rise, Nintendo's most successful home console was 2006's Wii - which introduced the world to motion controls as the primary way to interact with a game.

Nintendo Wii transformed into a mini gaming PC, image credit: Tech By Matt/YouTube.
4

Nintendo Wii transformed into a mini gaming PC, image credit: Tech By Matt/YouTube.

On YouTube, Gaming enthusiast Tech By Matt has posted a deep dive into his latest creation, turning an original Nintendo Wii console into a gaming PC. One that is powerful enough to (ironically) emulate and play Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey at a playable frame rate.

For those with a Nintendo Wii, you might recall that it was a pretty small console - too small to fit an ITX motherboard. So Matt decided instead to use the components from a mini PC - the Minisforum UM773 Lite with a Ryzen 7 7735HS APU. The best part is that the original power button turns on the PC, and the GameCube ports still work when you plug in the original GameCube controllers.

Nintendo Wii gets turned it into a Mini Gaming PC that can play Switch games 01
4

However, the Wii's DVD drive had to be removed to fit everything in.

Naturally, a lot of work went into the mod, plenty of 3D printing, soldering, and pulling apart a PC GameCube controller USB adapter to make it fit into the Wii's small enclosure. Interestingly, the integrated Radeon 680M graphics are powerful enough to run PlayStation 3 games like Ratchet & Clank but struggle with the Wii U version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Modding old video game consoles into gaming PCs or turning them into handhelds is quickly becoming a thing for modders and enthusiasts - and we're here for it. A Mini PC that looks like (or used to be!) a Nintendo Wii would be fantastic for retro gaming.

NEWS SOURCES:hothardware.com, youtu.be
Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

