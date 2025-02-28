All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

Amazon's Kindle restrictions deal another blow to digital ownership

In a recent Amazon update, Kindle users lost download access to purchased books, highlighting the broader limitations of digital ownership.

Amazon's Kindle restrictions deal another blow to digital ownership
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon's recent change prevents Kindle users from downloading books directly, highlighting a trend where companies retain control over digital purchases. This issue spans various industries, affecting games, books, and films, leaving consumers reliant on platform policies.

With the rise of digital media, ownership of games, books, and music has shifted dramatically from the days of physical copies. In a recent move, Amazon has removed the ability to download and transfer purchased books from the Kindle store, further restricting user control over their digital libraries.

Credit: Amazon
2

Credit: Amazon

As reported by The Verge, the change took effect on February 26. Previously, Kindle users could download purchased books as files for use on a PC or other devices. Following the update, users can still transfer files from their computer to a Kindle, but can no longer download fresh copies of purchased books directly from Amazon's store.

Amazon responded to the change, emphasizing that purchases will remain accessible through its ecosystem:

"Customers can continue reading books previously downloaded on their Kindle device, and access new content through the Kindle app, Kindle for web, as well as directly through Kindle devices with Wi-Fi capability," said Amazon spokesperson Jackie Burke.

However, this move reinforces an unsettling trend - companies selling digital content as if it's owned while retaining control over access. Even though users pay for these products, they don't truly own them in the traditional sense.

This issue extends beyond books. In 2023, Ubisoft faced backlash for attempting to revoke Assassin's Creed Liberation HD on Steam, and Nintendo's Wii U and 3DS eShop shutdown erased countless digital-only titles. The same pattern exists in film, with Sony removing purchased movies from PlayStation users' libraries in Germany and Austria due to expiring licensing agreements.

Amazon's Kindle restriction adds to a growing list of digital content limitations across industries. As companies continue to control access to purchased media, consumers are left dependent on platform policies that can change at any time.

Photo of the Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7" Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black
Best Deals: Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7" Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$225.39 USD
- -
Buy
$259.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£209.99
- -
Buy
$225.39 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2025 at 10:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, theverge.com, nintendo.com, kitguru.net

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles