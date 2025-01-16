All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 mysterious 'C' button tied to a paid subscription

Data miners may have revealed the purpose of the new mysterious button that is set to be on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, which could be revealed soon.

Nintendo Switch 2 mysterious 'C' button tied to a paid subscription
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The content provided includes image tags that are to be excluded. Please provide the text content you would like summarized, focusing on the essential points without any images or additional tags.

The Nintendo Switch 2's physical design was revealed through dummy units being leaked online by Chinese accessory manufacturers, and through the multiple leaks it was quickly noticed the upcoming console has an additional button on the right Joy-Con controller under the Home button.

Nintendo Switch 2 mysterious 'C' button tied to a paid subscription 695995
3

As with everything about Nintendo's unannounced new console, speculation began flying about what this mysterious "C" button could do, and now we might know as data miners have discovered in the latest version of the Nintendo Switch OS, along with System Developer Kit (SDK) leaks, the new button will introduce a feature called "Campus". According to reports Campus will enable users to engage in group and voice chat with support of up to twelve Nintendo Switch Online users simultaneously.

If true, the Campus feature would require a paid subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, and according to the data miners there will also be support for screen sharing. For those wondering if Campus will be similar to Miiverse, it won't be, and for those wondering about Miiverse, it was Nintendo's short-lived attempt at creating a social media network that occurred between the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

Nintendo Switch 2 mysterious 'C' button tied to a paid subscription 33663
3

Reports also state Nintendo's reveal of the next-generation console could be right around the corner as the company is suffering from all of the continuous leaks about the console, leaving very little to be excited about for all those keeping up with the news.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Console
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$257.99 USD
$279.99 USD -
Buy
$386 CAD
$384 CAD -
Buy
£443.58
£438.24 -
Buy
$257.99 USD
$279.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2025 at 10:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles