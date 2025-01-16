Nintendo Switch 2 mysterious 'C' button tied to a paid subscription

Data miners may have revealed the purpose of the new mysterious button that is set to be on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, which could be revealed soon.

The Nintendo Switch 2's physical design was revealed through dummy units being leaked online by Chinese accessory manufacturers, and through the multiple leaks it was quickly noticed the upcoming console has an additional button on the right Joy-Con controller under the Home button.

As with everything about Nintendo's unannounced new console, speculation began flying about what this mysterious "C" button could do, and now we might know as data miners have discovered in the latest version of the Nintendo Switch OS, along with System Developer Kit (SDK) leaks, the new button will introduce a feature called "Campus". According to reports Campus will enable users to engage in group and voice chat with support of up to twelve Nintendo Switch Online users simultaneously.

If true, the Campus feature would require a paid subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, and according to the data miners there will also be support for screen sharing. For those wondering if Campus will be similar to Miiverse, it won't be, and for those wondering about Miiverse, it was Nintendo's short-lived attempt at creating a social media network that occurred between the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

Reports also state Nintendo's reveal of the next-generation console could be right around the corner as the company is suffering from all of the continuous leaks about the console, leaving very little to be excited about for all those keeping up with the news.