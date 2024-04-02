Capcom scores again: Dragon's Dogma 2 achieves 2.5 million sales in 18 days

Capcom's new high fantasy RPG sequel Dragon's Dogma 2 is a big hit and has already sold over 2.5 million copies across all platforms.

Dragon's Dogma 2 has now sold more than 2.5 million copies on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, Capcom today announced.

Capcom's latest fantasy game is an innovative, if not sometimes maddeningly complex RPG that's taken the world by storm. The latest figures show that Dragon's Dogma 2 has now broken 2.5 million sales on all platforms in just 18 days' time.

While this is historically below Capcom's previous fastest-selling game records (see below), it's an important milestone for the house of Mega Man that punctuates the company's new modern approach. Capcom has emphasized selling as many games as possible, and this plan has led to multiple years of cumulative record-breaking profits.

"Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that worldwide sales of Dragon's Dogma 2 surpassed 2.5 million units. "Since the release of the first game in 2012, the series garnered praise worldwide for gameplay features such as its "pawn" adventure companions who can carry out actions on their own, leading the series to exceed 10 million units sold cumulatively."

