Dragon's Dogma designer leaves Capcom after 30 years

Legendary Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma developer Hideaki Itsuno has announced his departure from Capcom after more than 30 years with the publisher.

Hideaki Itsuno, director of hit franchises like Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma, has announced that he is leaving Capcom after more than 30 years with the Japanese video games publisher. Itsuno will start development of a brand new game throughout September, and it has not yet been revealed exactly which company that he will be moving to, or what project he is currently working on.

On Twitter, Itsuno announced his departure from Capcom with the following message:

"At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving after Capcom after 30 years and 5 months. "Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope that you will continue to support Capcom's games and characters. "From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. "I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!"

Itsuno is responsible for some of Capcom's best-selling games, most notably both Dragon's Dogma titles alongside a handful of Devil May Cry games across multiple console hardware generations and platforms.

Many of these titles have gone on to sell multiple millions of copies: