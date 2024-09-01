Dragon's Dogma designer leaves Capcom after 30 years

Legendary Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma developer Hideaki Itsuno has announced his departure from Capcom after more than 30 years with the publisher.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

One of Capcom's powerhouse creative forces is leaving the company.

Dragon's Dogma designer leaves Capcom after 30 years 11
Open Gallery 2

Hideaki Itsuno, director of hit franchises like Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma, has announced that he is leaving Capcom after more than 30 years with the Japanese video games publisher. Itsuno will start development of a brand new game throughout September, and it has not yet been revealed exactly which company that he will be moving to, or what project he is currently working on.

On Twitter, Itsuno announced his departure from Capcom with the following message:

"At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving after Capcom after 30 years and 5 months.

"Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope that you will continue to support Capcom's games and characters.

"From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment.

"I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!"

Itsuno is responsible for some of Capcom's best-selling games, most notably both Dragon's Dogma titles alongside a handful of Devil May Cry games across multiple console hardware generations and platforms.

Many of these titles have gone on to sell multiple millions of copies:

  • Devil May Cry 5 - 8.4 million
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - 4 million
  • DmC Devil May Cry - 3.1 million
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 - 3 million
  • Devil May Cry 4 - 3 million
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - 2.8 million
Buy at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.25
$54.25$54.25$62.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/1/2024 at 10:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags