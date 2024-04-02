Grand Theft Auto V shown running on the Nintendo Switch and Android

The Grand Theft Auto V source code leaked in December, and now modders are trying to get the game to run on the Nintendo Switch, Android, and Linux.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Following the source code for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V leaking online in December, a group of modders is attempting to get the iconic game to run on the Nintendo Switch, Android and Linux.

The fansite GTA Focal has reported a group of modders that took to X to share their progress on March 28 are attempting to get the 2013 game to run on the Nintendo Switch. The video posted to the platform formerly called Twitter shows the title in a loading screen that is repeatedly plagued with error messages. One video shows the Nintendo Switch running the loading screen and then multiple errors popping up, while the other shows a screenshot of an Android error message.

It should be noted that Grand Theft Auto V was originally designed to run on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, which means the Nintendo Switch should have hardware powerful enough to run GTA 5. However, it isn't as simple as just plugging in the leaked source code into a different platform and then expecting it to work, as the Nintendo Switch and Android devices have completely different hardware configurations.

Making the game compatible with other platforms takes a lot of work, fine-tuning, and time, especially if you want the game to run smoothly and not have any error messages.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2024 at 6:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags