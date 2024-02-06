Analyst: TSMC the world's biggest semiconductor maker by revenue: beats Intel, Samsung, NVIDIA

TSMC is a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, but now the company is the world's largest semiconductor maker by revenue, beating out the big tech titans, including Intel, NVIDIA, and Samsung in TSMC's dust.

Taiwan-based analyst Dan Nystedt, reports from compiled numbers from calendar-year revenue figures, not fiscal-year revenue. These figures also include revenue from other sources within each company and aren't just from income derived from manufacturing silicon.

TSMC Is now the world's largest semiconductor company in the world, earning $69.3 billion in 2023 which is much more than Intel earning $54.2 billion in the same year. Samsung dropped down to $50.9 billion, while NVIDIA is still doing good with over $58 billion for 2023.

The change for TSMC really started through the pandemic in 2020, where demand for all things electronics -- PC hardware, graphics cards, processors, smartphones, electric cars, consoles -- and TSMC benefitted from fabbing chips for most of those products in massive demand. Each successive product uses a next-gen process node, meaning each product generation on a new node equals massive demand for TSMC, which turns into larger revenue, allowing it to dominate the semiconductor business.

Intel was the leader in the semiconductor business for decades, whereas from 1992, it was the leader until 2017, when NEC took over, reports Toms Hardware. Samsung's semiconductor revenues come from 3D NAND and DRAM memory prices, while Intel comes from logic products, including CPUs for clients and data centers. But now, most of Intel's new products are made by TSMC.

TSMC makes chips for all of the big tech giants: AMD, Apple, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, NVIDIA, Huawei, and many others. No competitors are close to TSMC, and won't be for a few years at the least. Things in the semiconductor business are only beginning, really... but TSMC is flexing serious muscle.

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

