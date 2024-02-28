Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs to be in very limited supply in late 2024, more chips in 2025

Intel will launch its next-gen Lunar Lake mobile processors for new thin and light laptops later this year, but availability will be limited in Q4 2024, with higher quantities of Lunar Lake processors in the market for 2025.
Intel launched its new Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs late last year, but the new Lunar Lake CPUs will be the successor that will power the next wave of (AI) laptops in late 2024. We're expecting new CPU, GPU cores, higher AI performance, and a unique SoC design from Intel.
The news is coming from leaker "Golden Pig Upgraed" on Weibo, who teases that, like Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake is still an "EEP project" and the "purpose is naturally the same, to rush to the market this year". The leaker added: "Of course, if everything goes well, it will definitely be much earlier than MTL's EEP. In other words, Lunar Lake products will still have to wait until 2025 to be launched in large quantities. After all, EEP still only has a few specific projects that are eligible".
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights:
- Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
- Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
- Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
- 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
- Up To 64 Execution Units
- On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
- Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
- Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume
