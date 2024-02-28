Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs to be in very limited supply in late 2024, more chips in 2025

Intel will launch its next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs later this year in very limited supplies, with volume shipments reportedly ramping up in 2025.

Published
3 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Intel will launch its next-gen Lunar Lake mobile processors for new thin and light laptops later this year, but availability will be limited in Q4 2024, with higher quantities of Lunar Lake processors in the market for 2025.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs to be in very limited supply in late 2024, more chips in 2025 10
Open Gallery 4

Intel launched its new Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs late last year, but the new Lunar Lake CPUs will be the successor that will power the next wave of (AI) laptops in late 2024. We're expecting new CPU, GPU cores, higher AI performance, and a unique SoC design from Intel.

The news is coming from leaker "Golden Pig Upgraed" on Weibo, who teases that, like Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake is still an "EEP project" and the "purpose is naturally the same, to rush to the market this year". The leaker added: "Of course, if everything goes well, it will definitely be much earlier than MTL's EEP. In other words, Lunar Lake products will still have to wait until 2025 to be launched in large quantities. After all, EEP still only has a few specific projects that are eligible".

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights:

  • Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
  • Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
  • Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
  • 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
  • Up To 64 Execution Units
  • On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
  • Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
  • Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs to be in very limited supply in late 2024, more chips in 2025 12
Open Gallery 4
Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$543.99
$540.69$543.99$543.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2024 at 6:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags