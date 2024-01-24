TSMC announces it's preparing for 1nm production, new cutting-edge facility in Taiwan

TSMC has just announced its plans for 1nm process node production, where the company plans to build a new state-of-the-art fabrication plant in Taiwan to handle the influx of next-gen chip orders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reaching the "holy grail" of semiconductor leadership with its 1nm process node will only continue its dominance in the field, leaving both Samsung and Intel in their (1nm) dust. The new cutting-edge facility is expected to be developed in Chiayi County in southern Taiwan.

It's expected that TSMC's advanced new 1nm fabrication plant would cost somewhere up to 1 trillion won (around $32 billion USD) and should be built at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). It's expected to take up close to 100 hectares, divided into a "60/40 ratio," where the facilities will handle both semiconductor and IC packaging production in the same facility.

TSMC is expected to have a couple of new 2nm fabrication plants somewhere in Taiwan as well, with absolutely no signs of slowing down for its race to be (well, continue) the best.

What about the competition? Intel is about to host its IFS Direct Connect "flagship foundry event" where we're expecting the CPU giant to announce something considerable. Intel has completed its 'five nodes in four years" goal, so we are expecting an update on what is next for Intel after its in-house Intel 18A process node. We could hear about its cutting-edge Intel 10A (1nm) process node, so we don't have much longer to wait to hear from Intel and its future in semiconductor manufacturing.