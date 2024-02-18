Intel Lunar Lake CPU teased: 8-core, 8-thread at 2.8GHz boost benchmarked

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU has been leaked, showing off an 8-core, 8-thread configuration with cache sizes, and we now have a CPU boost number to scope out. Check it out:

3

Intel Lunar Lake A1 silicon (source: Xziar)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The next-gen Intel Lunar Lake CPUs will be for ultra-low mobile power systems, which will succeed the current-gen Core Ultra 100U "Meteor Lake" CPUs that we've seen deployed since CES 2024 earlier this year. Intel will have its Arrow Lake CPUs hitting the desktop processor market later this year, succeeding the Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs that make up the 14th Gen Core CPU family, while Lunar Lake will enter the low-power laptop market.

The new leak on Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake CPUs sees it in A1 stepping form, with 8 cores and 8 threads (lacking Hyper-Threading), which is something that the Arrow Lake CPU family will also reportedly see (a lack of HT). We see CPU cache sizes here, with 836KB of L1 cache (112KB per P-Core, 96KB per E-Core), 14MB of L2 cache (2.5MB per P-Core, 4MB per four E-Cores), and 12MB of L3 cache in total.

The Lunar Lake A1 stepping processor has a base clock of 1.8GHz and a boost clock of around 2.8GHz -- but this is early A1 stepping -- things should improve before this thing hits retail.

3

Intel Lunar Lake architecture details (source: YuuKi_AnS)

You can see in the screenshot at the top of this post that the 1.8GHz base CPU clock and 2.78GHz boost CPU clock are hitting those frequencies with a 33% load on the Intel Lunar Lake A1 processor. We've heard previous rumors about an Intel Lunar Lake engineering sample (ES) processor hitting 3.9GHz CPU clocks, so none of this is finalized.

We do know through previous leaks that power rating options of 8W and 30W are included with Lunar Lake, as well as support for LPDDR5X-8533 memory. GPU-wise, we're expecting an upgraded 8 x Xe2-Cores based on the new Xe2 GPU architecture, a low-power part of the discrete Battlemage GPU architecture coming soon.

We should expect more details on Intel's new low-power Lunar Lake CPUs later this year, while Arrow Lake CPUs will be hitting the desktop around the same time.