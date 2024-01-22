Intel's low-power Arrow Lake-U CPUs: Intel 3 process, cheap alternative to next-gen Lunar Lake

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake processors will come in the form of Arrow Lake-S on the desktop for higher-end and mainstream CPUs later this year, as well as Arrow Lake-U for low-power, thin, and light laptop designs later this year and into 2025.

Intel's big upgrade for low-power systems is going to be its next-next-gen Lunar Lake CPU family, which will be inside of laptops later this year, but its upcoming Arrow Lake CPU architecture is coming for desktops, laptops, handhelds, and Mini-PCs of the future.

Arrow Lake is being aimed at the high-end and mainstream CPU markets, where we'll see the likes of the Core i9-15900K from the Arrow Lake-S side of Intel's new SKUs, while Arrow Lake-U will be a cheaper alternative to the upcoming Lunar Lake-powered laptops later this year.

We should see Arrow Lake designs coming in cheaper laptops while high-powered next-gen laptops will be powered by Lunar Lake... no matter how much you want to spend on a new laptop, Intel wants its Core Ultra CPUs inside of them, all, it seems.

The news is coming from a new post on X from "Bionic_Squash" that says Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs will be aimed at premium, yet low-power laptops, while Arrow Lake CPUs will be offered in the lower-priced side of the market.

Intel is expected to use different process technologies for its low-power Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors, with Arrow Lake-U expected on the Intel 3 process node with around 10% performance-per-watt improvements over Meteor Lake-U. Meanwhile, Lunar Lake-MX processors will have far better IPC (Instructions Per Clock) improvements as well as performance-per-watt improvements while using a sub-3nm process node in the form of Intel 20A or Intel 18A process nodes.

Meteor Lake-U processors are aimed at the higher-end $1000+ laptop market, with their new NPUs (Neural Processing Units) for AI workloads, with the Raptor Lake Refresh (Core Series 1 processors) are powering the sub $1000 laptops on the market.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs are going to be a huge upgrade for low-power laptops compared to Arrow Lake, with an upgraded CPU architecture, upgraded NPU, and the very latest Battlemage GPU architecture from Intel.

We should see Intel launch its Arrow Lake-U processors at CES 2025, not even a year from now, with Intel's new Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs will take the processor battle to AMD and its next-gen Zen 5 "Strix Point" processors, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite, and Apple's next-gen SoCs in 2025.

