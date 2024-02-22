New Google Pixel Fold 2 leak hints at a new-look camera system

The Google Pixel Fold 2 could be getting closer to a May launch and a new leak appears to give us a great idea at what it is going to look like.

When Google released the Pixel Fold last year it was the company's first entry into the foldable device market and it was one that was hotly anticipated. The phone was also largely well received as well, and now we're starting to learn more about what the phone will have to offer when it goes through its first refresh.

Almost sure to be called the Pixel Fold 2, the unconfirmed handset has now leaked via a set of renders by the usually-reliable leaker OnLeaks. They come via a collaboration with Spartprix and show the Pixel Fold 2 off in all its glory, albeit in a rather uninspiring black finish. Regardless of your thoughts on the color, however, there is sure to be one thing that jumps out as soon as you see these renders.

That thing is of course the new camera array on the back of the phone. Ever since the Pixel 6, Google's phones have had a camera bar on the back that has reached from one side of the phone to the other. The Pixel Fold had one of its own, but if these leaks are accurate the Pixel Fold 2 will ditch the look, instead going for something more akin to a stretched rectangle with curved edges. It's definitely a look, and we find yourselves wondering if we should expect it to also extend to the Pixel 9 series as well.

The new Pixel Fold 2 is now also tipped to come with a 7.9-inch internal display, an increase over the previous 7.6-inch one. The external display is also set to grow from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches if what we are being told is true. One figure that may be about to shrink is thickness, however, with the Pixel Fold 2 set to measure in at 5.27mm unfolded and 10.54mm folded. Those figures for the Pixel Fold are 5.8mm and 12.1mm respectively.

Other features of note include a hole-punch camera on the inside and the USB-C charging port, speaker, microphone, and SIM tray on the bottom. Power and volume buttons appear to be on the right side, too.

The Smartprix report claims that the Pixel FOld 2 will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage which rounds out the main specifications. In terms of silicon, we can expect the Pixel Fold 2 to use either the Tensor G3 chipset or an upgraded G4. Previous reports suggest that if Google goes with the latter, the expected May launch window could be punished back slightly.