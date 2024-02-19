NVIDIA teases its upcoming GTC 2024 event is all about AI, expect Blackwell B100 AI GPU unveil

NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2024 returns to an in-person event, the keynote by Jensen Huang will be focused purely on AI, expect a Blackwell GPU reveal.

NVIDIA will host its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2024 event on March 18, returning to an in-person event after the virtual world took over during the pandemic.

The company will be hosting a keynote with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to talk about AI, which shouldn't be a surprise by now, with NVIDIA now promoting GTC 2024 as the "#1 AI Conference for Developers". What should we expect at GTC 2024? NVIDIA will most likely unveil its next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture, and its new B100 AI GPU that will absolutely demolish AI benchmark charts.

NVIDIA's exciting GTC events -- which I used to attend year after year and truly, dearly miss, were one of my favorite events of the entire year in tech -- normally focusing on data centers, workstations, and high-end GPUs. Now, the focus is shifting to the world of AI, which NVIDIA absolutely dominates. It has the most AI GPUs in the market, has 90%+ of the AI GPU market share, and it's about to unleash a next-gen B100 AI GPU.

NVIDIA has released an official preview video highlighting Generative AI, including the WPP/NVIDIA engine for digital advertising, the just-released Chat with RTX, an industrial metaverse powered by SyncTwin, AI art from Refik Anadol Studio, and OpenAI creating code for Blender animations.

NVIDIA's data center + AI GPU roadmap (source: NVIDIA)
NVIDIA's data center + AI GPU roadmap (source: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA will kick off GTC 2024 on March 18.

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

