NVIDIA teases its upcoming GTC 2024 event is all about AI, expect Blackwell B100 AI GPU unveil

NVIDIA will host its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2024 event on March 18, returning to an in-person event after the virtual world took over during the pandemic.
The company will be hosting a keynote with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to talk about AI, which shouldn't be a surprise by now, with NVIDIA now promoting GTC 2024 as the "#1 AI Conference for Developers". What should we expect at GTC 2024? NVIDIA will most likely unveil its next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture, and its new B100 AI GPU that will absolutely demolish AI benchmark charts.
NVIDIA's exciting GTC events -- which I used to attend year after year and truly, dearly miss, were one of my favorite events of the entire year in tech -- normally focusing on data centers, workstations, and high-end GPUs. Now, the focus is shifting to the world of AI, which NVIDIA absolutely dominates. It has the most AI GPUs in the market, has 90%+ of the AI GPU market share, and it's about to unleash a next-gen B100 AI GPU.
NVIDIA has released an official preview video highlighting Generative AI, including the WPP/NVIDIA engine for digital advertising, the just-released Chat with RTX, an industrial metaverse powered by SyncTwin, AI art from Refik Anadol Studio, and OpenAI creating code for Blender animations.
NVIDIA will kick off GTC 2024 on March 18.