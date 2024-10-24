NVIDIA CEO: 'we had a design flaw in Blackwell, it was 100% NVIDIA's fault' not TSMC's fault

NVIDAI CEO Jensen Huang said that the design flaws of Blackwell AI GPUs were fixed thanks to TSMC, 'we had a design flaw in Blackwell'.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has addressed the issues surrounding its latest Blackwell AI chip, admitting that there was a design flaw that was "100% NVIDIA's fault" and that TSMC helped them through the tough Blackwell AI GPU launch.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA initially unveiled its new Blackwell chips at GTC 2024 earlier this year in March, expected to ship in Q2 2024 but were delayed (as you can see in the stories below) which could've affected big-paying customers like Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Huang said: "We had a design flaw in Blackwell. It was functional, but the design flaw caused the yield to be low. It was 100% NVIDIA's fault. In order to make a Blackwell computer work, seven different types of chips were designed from scratch and had to be ramped into production at the same time".

He added: "What TSMC did, was to help us recover from that yield difficulty and resume the manufacturing of Blackwell at an incredible pace".

Jensen's comments are hot off the heels of rumors that NVIDIA's issues with its Blackwell AI chips hurt relations with TSMC, and that the GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs could be fabbed by Samsung. Obviously, that is insane, and now the CEO of NVIDIA has come out and cleared the air... and TSMC from any blame with the design flaws in Blackwell.