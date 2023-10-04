NVIDIA GTC 2024 announced for March 18, 2024: Blackwell GPU unveiling event most likely

NVIDIA confirms GTC 2024 event for March 18, 2024 in-person once again, next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture should be unveiled at the event.

NVIDIA has just formally announced its annual GTC (GPU Technology Conference) 2024 event for next year, with GTC 2024 returning on March 18-21, 2024. What should we expect? Read on, dear readers, read on.

We traditionally see NVIDIA unveil new GPU architectures at GTC, with the next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture expected to be unveiled during the event. NVIDIA has told the world to mark their calendars for March 18-21, when the company will return to the San Jose Convention Center, teasing to stay tuned for more details on in-person and virtual programs that will be coming soon.

NVIDIA is expected to unveil a bunch of products at GTC 2024, including the NVIDIA L4/L40, NVIDIA H100 NVL, NVIDIA's Grace Hopper CPU, cuLitho software library for computational lithography, Isaac Sim platform (a remote global team collaboration system), and the NVIDIA AI foundations -- a suite of cloud services for generative AI and Large Language (LL) models.

What about gamers? What can we expect? Well, a refresh of the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs wouldn't be surprising... maybe we'll see the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards? Products like the GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER wouldn't be surprising. AMD has nothing to hit back at them, let alone a full next-gen Blackwell-based GPU in the form of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs that will be a little while away yet... 2025 it seems.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

