NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to arrive in 2024 leaker insists - don't believe the delay to 2025 rumors

Talk of Blackwell graphics cards being delayed to 2025 is nonsense, we're told, and there certainly won't be any RTX 4090 Ti or similar in the pipeline.

NVIDIA's next-gen graphics cards are not in danger of sliding to 2025, as some other recent rumors have suggested, according to fresh word from the grapevine.

This comes from Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), and we need to set a quick bit of background here for the context of this comment on the subject of NVIDIA - as it came as a brief, but interesting, aside, as part of the latest chatter from the rumor mill on Intel's Battlemage GPUs.

Basically, MLID was making it clear that there were certain rumors floating around hyping up Battlemage and that the GPUs could be inbound relatively soon, whereas the YouTuber believes this is not the case at all.

According to MLID's sources, Battlemage is something we'll be lucky to see this year - a 2025 launch is much more likely, and indeed, there's still a chance these GPUs may not emerge at all, we're told.

MLID then switches tack to talk about NVIDIA and false rumors around Blackwell, observing that some have floated the idea of the next-gen GPUs being delayed to 2025 (and that there could even be some kind of RTX 4090 Ti or Super launch later this year).

MLID states very firmly that nobody is saying Blackwell is delayed among his sources, and that everyone is asserting that these graphics cards will come out this year, most likely within 10 months - so meaning at the very tail end of the year.

Granted, the expectation is that this will be the arrival of the RTX 5090, and that we won't get anything else other than the flagship this year.

In a way, then, there's some truth to the idea that Blackwell won't really arrive until 2025, in so much as the RTX 5090 will be a niche proposition for only PC enthusiasts and the wealthier hardcore gamers out there. In other words, the graphics cards that the vast majority of folks want will not hit shelves until next year.

Firm denial

However, the rumor that nothing will turn up from NVIDIA's next-gen range this year, as recently aired - admittedly with the caveat that this isn't certain, and the chatter from sources differs somewhat - is simply not true. And MLID couldn't be much clearer in denying this speculation of a full delay for Blackwell. (Although we must take everything heard on the grapevine with a healthy dose of seasoning, naturally, and as always, current plans can change).

It's worth noting that as regards performance rumors for the RTX 5090, as much as a 70% generational uplift has been mentioned in the past, but more recently, speculation has converged at around the 50% to 60% mark. Which will still be another big stride forward for Team Green, and will make this a beast of a next-gen GPU.