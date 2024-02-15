AMD FSR 3 and FSR 2 support games list updated, here's what's available now and coming soon

With momentum picking up 16 games are set to receive AMD FSR 3 support in the coming months, including the tech's long-awaited debut in Cyberpunk 2077.

AMD's FSR 3 or FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation launched in September 2023 alongside the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. However, with support in just two games on day one, and only a handful more added by the year's end, adoption for AMD's answer to DLSS 3 has been slow... to say the least.

AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation is now available in Bethesda's Starfield on Steam (via the Beta Branch).

The good news is that January 2024 saw more games add FSR 3 support than the first four months of the technology. The adoption looks to be picking up steam thanks to FSR 3's improved performance in games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and AMD confirming that its latency reduction tech Anti-Lag + (a key component of frame generation) is finally coming back.

And with that, AMD has updated its list of games with FSR 3 and FSR 2 support, and those 'coming soon.' FSR 3 includes both Super Resolution upscaling and Frame Generation, with FSR 2 including Super Resolution only. Here's a look at the current slate of PC games with FSR.

Games with FSR 3

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Farming Simulator 22

Forspoken

Immortals of Aveum

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Mortal Online 2

MotorCubs RC

Starfield (Beta Update)

Starship Troopers: Extermination

The Talos Principle 2

Games with FSR 3 (Coming Soon)

The Alters

Black Myth: Wukong

Crimson Desert

Cyberpunk 2077

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

EVE Online

Frostpunk 2

House Flipper 2

Nightingale

Pax Dei

REMNANT II

Squad

The Thaumaturge

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Games with FSR 2

Six Days in Fallujah

Achilles: Legends Untold

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Asterigos

Atlas Fallen

Ballads of Hongye

Baldur's Gate 3

BLACKTAIL

Boundary

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Century: Age of Ashes

Cepheus Protocol

Chernobylite

Choo-Choo Charles

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Company of Heroes 3

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead Island 2

Dead Space

DEATHLOOP

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us Mars

Demonologist

DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

Diablo IV

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

EA SPORTS WRC

Edge of the Abyss Awaken

Enshrouded

EVERSPACE 2

Evil Reap

Exoprimal

F1 22

F1 23

F1 Manager 2023

Forever Skies

Fort Solis

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Motorsport

Genshin Impact

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostwire: Tokyo

God of War

Gotham Knights

Gungrave G.O.R.E

High On Life

Highline Volleyball VR

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Hoiwa Hub

Isonzo

Jagged Alliance 3

Jected - Rivals

Judgment

Jusant

Layers of Fear

Lightyear Frontier

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Judgment

Kingshunt

Lies of P

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Martha Is Dead

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Meet Your Maker

Miasma Chronicles

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mortal Kombat 1

Need for Speed Unbound

Nemesis: Distress

No Man's Sky

No One Survived

Overwatch 2

Paladin's Passage

Paragon: The Overprime

Park Beyond

Party Animals

PERISH

Pinball FX

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rem Survival

Remnant II

Resident Evil 4

Returnal

RoboCop: Rogue City

Saints Row

Satisfactory

Scathe

Scorn

SCUM

SCP: Pandemic

Shibainu - VR Katana Simulator

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Squad

Starfield

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Strayed Lights

Swordsman HD

Tactical Vengeance: Play the Games

The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation

The Callisto Protocol

The Chant

The Devourer: Hunted Souls

The Eternal Cylinder

The Finals

The Invincible

The Last of Us Part I

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition

The Outlast Trials

The Riftbreaker

TEKKEN 8

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update

There Won't be Light

Thymesia

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

UNITED 1944

VAIL VR

VALHALL: Harbinger

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhaven

Warstride Challenges

Wayfinder

Will To Live Online

Witchfire

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

World War Z: Aftermath

Games with FSR 2 (Coming Soon)