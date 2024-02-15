AMD FSR 3 and FSR 2 support games list updated, here's what's available now and coming soon

With momentum picking up 16 games are set to receive AMD FSR 3 support in the coming months, including the tech's long-awaited debut in Cyberpunk 2077.

5 minutes & 26 seconds read time

AMD's FSR 3 or FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation launched in September 2023 alongside the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. However, with support in just two games on day one, and only a handful more added by the year's end, adoption for AMD's answer to DLSS 3 has been slow... to say the least.

AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation is now available in Bethesda's Starfield on Steam (via the Beta Branch).
The good news is that January 2024 saw more games add FSR 3 support than the first four months of the technology. The adoption looks to be picking up steam thanks to FSR 3's improved performance in games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and AMD confirming that its latency reduction tech Anti-Lag + (a key component of frame generation) is finally coming back.

And with that, AMD has updated its list of games with FSR 3 and FSR 2 support, and those 'coming soon.' FSR 3 includes both Super Resolution upscaling and Frame Generation, with FSR 2 including Super Resolution only. Here's a look at the current slate of PC games with FSR.

Games with FSR 3

  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Forspoken
  • Immortals of Aveum
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Mortal Online 2
  • MotorCubs RC
  • Starfield (Beta Update)
  • Starship Troopers: Extermination
  • The Talos Principle 2

Games with FSR 3 (Coming Soon)

  • The Alters
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Crimson Desert
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • EVE Online
  • Frostpunk 2
  • House Flipper 2
  • Nightingale
  • Pax Dei
  • REMNANT II
  • Squad
  • The Thaumaturge
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Games with FSR 2

  • Six Days in Fallujah
  • Achilles: Legends Untold
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Asterigos
  • Atlas Fallen
  • Ballads of Hongye
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • BLACKTAIL
  • Boundary
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Century: Age of Ashes
  • Cepheus Protocol
  • Chernobylite
  • Choo-Choo Charles
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dead Island 2
  • Dead Space
  • DEATHLOOP
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Demonologist
  • DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
  • Diablo IV
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • EA SPORTS WRC
  • Edge of the Abyss Awaken
  • Enshrouded
  • EVERSPACE 2
  • Evil Reap
  • Exoprimal
  • F1 22
  • F1 23
  • F1 Manager 2023
  • Forever Skies
  • Fort Solis
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • God of War
  • Gotham Knights
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E
  • High On Life
  • Highline Volleyball VR
  • Hitman 3
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Hoiwa Hub
  • Isonzo
  • Jagged Alliance 3
  • Jected - Rivals
  • Judgment
  • Jusant
  • Layers of Fear
  • Lightyear Frontier
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin!
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Lost Judgment
  • Kingshunt
  • Lies of P
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • Martha Is Dead
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Meet Your Maker
  • Miasma Chronicles
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Need for Speed Unbound
  • Nemesis: Distress
  • No Man's Sky
  • No One Survived
  • Overwatch 2
  • Paladin's Passage
  • Paragon: The Overprime
  • Park Beyond
  • Party Animals
  • PERISH
  • Pinball FX
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rem Survival
  • Remnant II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Returnal
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Saints Row
  • Satisfactory
  • Scathe
  • Scorn
  • SCUM
  • SCP: Pandemic
  • Shibainu - VR Katana Simulator
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds
  • Squad
  • Starfield
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn
  • Strayed Lights
  • Swordsman HD
  • Tactical Vengeance: Play the Games
  • The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Chant
  • The Devourer: Hunted Souls
  • The Eternal Cylinder
  • The Finals
  • The Invincible
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
  • The Outlast Trials
  • The Riftbreaker
  • TEKKEN 8
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update
  • There Won't be Light
  • Thymesia
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • UNITED 1944
  • VAIL VR
  • VALHALL: Harbinger
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Warhaven
  • Warstride Challenges
  • Wayfinder
  • Will To Live Online
  • Witchfire
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  • World War Z: Aftermath

Games with FSR 2 (Coming Soon)

  • Abyss World: Apocalypse
  • As the Light Goes Out
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Battle Teams 2
  • Deathbound
  • Delysium
  • Dungeonborne
  • Grapple Hoops
  • Ground Branch
  • Homeworld 3
  • Hunt: Showdown
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Nightingale
  • NiShuiHan
  • orbit.industries
  • Paradize Project
  • Perfect World Remake
  • Project Haven
  • Ravenswatch
  • Rescue Party: Live!
  • Ships At Sea
  • Skull and Bones
  • Squadron 42
  • Star Citizen
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  • The First Descendant
  • Two Sisters
  • Under the Waves
  • Unknown 9: Awakening
  • VEIN
  • WuWeiZhengTu

