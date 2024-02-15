AMD FSR 3 and FSR 2 support games list updated, here's what's available now and coming soon

AMD's FSR 3 or FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation launched in September 2023 alongside the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. However, with support in just two games on day one, and only a handful more added by the year's end, adoption for AMD's answer to DLSS 3 has been slow... to say the least.
The good news is that January 2024 saw more games add FSR 3 support than the first four months of the technology. The adoption looks to be picking up steam thanks to FSR 3's improved performance in games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and AMD confirming that its latency reduction tech Anti-Lag + (a key component of frame generation) is finally coming back.
And with that, AMD has updated its list of games with FSR 3 and FSR 2 support, and those 'coming soon.' FSR 3 includes both Super Resolution upscaling and Frame Generation, with FSR 2 including Super Resolution only. Here's a look at the current slate of PC games with FSR.
Games with FSR 3
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Farming Simulator 22
- Forspoken
- Immortals of Aveum
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Mortal Online 2
- MotorCubs RC
- Starfield (Beta Update)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- The Talos Principle 2
Games with FSR 3 (Coming Soon)
- The Alters
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Crimson Desert
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- EVE Online
- Frostpunk 2
- House Flipper 2
- Nightingale
- Pax Dei
- REMNANT II
- Squad
- The Thaumaturge
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Games with FSR 2
- Six Days in Fallujah
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Asterigos
- Atlas Fallen
- Ballads of Hongye
- Baldur's Gate 3
- BLACKTAIL
- Boundary
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Cepheus Protocol
- Chernobylite
- Choo-Choo Charles
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Company of Heroes 3
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Space
- DEATHLOOP
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver Us Mars
- Demonologist
- DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
- Diablo IV
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- EA SPORTS WRC
- Edge of the Abyss Awaken
- Enshrouded
- EVERSPACE 2
- Evil Reap
- Exoprimal
- F1 22
- F1 23
- F1 Manager 2023
- Forever Skies
- Fort Solis
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Motorsport
- Genshin Impact
- Ghostrunner 2
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- God of War
- Gotham Knights
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- High On Life
- Highline Volleyball VR
- Hitman 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hoiwa Hub
- Isonzo
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jected - Rivals
- Judgment
- Jusant
- Layers of Fear
- Lightyear Frontier
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Judgment
- Kingshunt
- Lies of P
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Martha Is Dead
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Meet Your Maker
- Miasma Chronicles
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Nemesis: Distress
- No Man's Sky
- No One Survived
- Overwatch 2
- Paladin's Passage
- Paragon: The Overprime
- Park Beyond
- Party Animals
- PERISH
- Pinball FX
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rem Survival
- Remnant II
- Resident Evil 4
- Returnal
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Saints Row
- Satisfactory
- Scathe
- Scorn
- SCUM
- SCP: Pandemic
- Shibainu - VR Katana Simulator
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Squad
- Starfield
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Strayed Lights
- Swordsman HD
- Tactical Vengeance: Play the Games
- The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Chant
- The Devourer: Hunted Souls
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Finals
- The Invincible
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
- The Outlast Trials
- The Riftbreaker
- TEKKEN 8
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update
- There Won't be Light
- Thymesia
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- UNITED 1944
- VAIL VR
- VALHALL: Harbinger
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- Warframe
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhaven
- Warstride Challenges
- Wayfinder
- Will To Live Online
- Witchfire
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- World War Z: Aftermath
Games with FSR 2 (Coming Soon)
- Abyss World: Apocalypse
- As the Light Goes Out
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Battle Teams 2
- Deathbound
- Delysium
- Dungeonborne
- Grapple Hoops
- Ground Branch
- Homeworld 3
- Hunt: Showdown
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Nightingale
- NiShuiHan
- orbit.industries
- Paradize Project
- Perfect World Remake
- Project Haven
- Ravenswatch
- Rescue Party: Live!
- Ships At Sea
- Skull and Bones
- Squadron 42
- Star Citizen
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- The First Descendant
- Two Sisters
- Under the Waves
- Unknown 9: Awakening
- VEIN
- WuWeiZhengTu
- Read more: AMD's Anti-Lag+ tech is returning 'soon' - but what form will the reintroduced feature take?
- Read more: More games add AMD FSR 3 support, with the list more than doubling since 2024 began
- Read more: AMD sponsored Starfield is finally getting FSR 3 support on PC, available this week on Steam