More games add AMD FSR 3 support, with the list more than doubling since 2024 began

AMD FSR 3 support has more than doubled in January 2024 alone, with momentum finally picking up for the company's answer to DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

AMD launched FSR 3 alongside the debut of the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT last year, with support for the company's Frame Generation update available in two games at the time: Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum. That was back in September 2023, and with the next games to get FSR 3 support arriving in December 2023, it's no secret that FSR 3 adoption heading into 2024 was non-existent.

FSR 3 support has arrived in Call of Duty, image credit: Activision

Now, it's worth noting that December 2023 saw FSR 3 arrive in Ubisoft's Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, a visually stunning title that also debuted an updated and improved version of FSR 3 technology, showcasing noticeably better results than what was seen in Forpsoken and Immortals of Aveum. So much so that its platform-agnostic approach to Frame Generation, much like its approach to Super Resolution upscaling, was embraced by Avatar players using Radeon RX and GeForce RTX cards alike.

And now, as 2024 kicks off (with AMD launching a brand-new GPU in the form of the Radeon RX 7600 XT), FSR 3 support in games is heating up.

As of writing, FSR 3 with Frame Generation is available in 9 games. Sure, it's not a massive list, but 5 out of 9 added FSR 3 support in January 2024.

Forspoken (September 2023)

Immortals of Aveum (September 2023)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (December 2023)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (December 2023)

MotorCubs RC (January 2024)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III & Warzone (January 2024)

Farming Simulator 22 (January 2024)

The Talos Principle 2 (January 2024)

Estencel (January 2024)

FSR 3 is still on the cards for big titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield, Space Marine 2, Frostpunk 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Crimson Desert, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and more. With Avatar showcasing real progress and promise for AMD's non-AI approach to Frame Generation, support seems to be added to many more titles this year. FSR 3 still has a long way to go to catch up to DLSS 3, but seeing the momentum is great.