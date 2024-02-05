AMD sponsored Starfield is finally getting FSR 3 support on PC, available this week on Steam

Starfield is finally getting AMD FSR 3 support on PC later this month, with early access coming to the Steam Beta branch this week.

The biggest Starfield-related news today has to be the current rumorpointing to Microsoft bringing Xbox-exclusive titles like Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones game to the PlayStation 5 - a bombshell revelation if true. There's no official word from the Xbox team to back this up, so we'll shift our attention to the world of Starfield PC updates - namely, patches.

The game recently received its largest post-launch update, with hundreds of fixes, including several changes to how lighting works and looks across various locations and scenarios. As part of Bethesda's plan to roll out substantial updates, fixes, and new content every six weeks for Starfield in 2024 - the good news is that PC gamers are getting a smaller update very soon.

And that is one that finally adds in-game AMD FSR 3 support, which will bring dedicated frame generation support to the game on Steam (via the Steam Beta branch this week) for all non-GeForce RTX 40 Series owners.

Bethesda Game Studios took to Twitter/X to confirm that FSR 3 support will be added to the game's PC version later this month ahead of the "next scheduled update." FSR 3 Frame Generation was not included with the PC version at launch, much to the surprise of many. AMD partnered with Bethesda for the release - bringing a suite of Radeon and Ryzen enhancements and technologies to the game.

However, FSR 3's initial launch back then wasn't quite 'ready for prime time' as it was only until December 2023 that the full source code was released, and a more impressive version of the technology debuted in Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

With FSR 3 support, Starfield will become the latest game to add the technology in 2024, which has seen adoption for AMD's frame-gen tech grow considerably. Starfield will also become one of the few games out there with AMD FSR 3 and NVIDIA DLSS 3 support - giving gamers (and reviewers) the ability to see how both compare.

This is great news because, as impressive as DLSS 3 is, it requires specialized hardware and is limited to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. AMD's FSR 3 or Fidelity FX Super Resolution 3 is platform agnostic and will run on everything from a GeForce RTX 3060 to a Radeon RX 6700 XT and beyond.