AMD's Anti-Lag+ tech is returning 'soon' - but what form will the reintroduced feature take?

Frank Azor has told us that Anti-Lag+, AMD's rival to NVIDIA Reflex for combating input lag, is coming back soon so hold onto your hats.

AMD is getting ready to reintroduce Anti-Lag+ technology for PC gamers with Team Red's graphics cards.

The news broke on X (formerly Twitter) when somebody (TheRazerMD) asked a question about when AMD might be planning on bringing back Anti-Lag+, which is a tech to combat input lag (much like NVIDIA Reflex, Team Green's rival take).

Popular Now: Lenovo Legion Go Review

AMD's Frank Azor, who is Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing, responded to say that yes, it was inbound again, and that Anti-Lag+ is "coming soon" in fact (hat tip to VideoCardz on this one).

Anti-Lag+ arrived in October 2023, but quickly became the source of controversy after it led to bans due to anti-cheat measures detecting the AMD tech as messing with games like Counter-Strike 2.

At first, gamers were advised simply not to use Anti-Lag+ with online games that were having issues, but AMD soon went further and just removed the feature from its graphics driver (that happened with Adrenalin version 23.10.2).

The word at the time was that AMD needed to get together and work on a solution with game developers - but we don't yet know what that fix might be.

Presumably, Team Red will be keeping Anti-Lag+ as a driver-level tech - which it was before - though some have their doubts that perhaps things will change, and game devs will need to support it individually in their products (as is the case with NVIDIA Reflex).

Time will tell, and of course 'coming soon' is not necessarily a guarantee either - it may be looking hopeful at this point, but further delays or stumbling blocks could pop up. We shouldn't be waiting too long, with any luck, because it's not a great look for AMD to be forced to shelve this feature for an overly lengthy period of time.

Meanwhile, standard Anti-Lag (minus the plus, as it were) is still available to use.