Apple might miss the rumored microLED Apple Watch Ultra launch date of 2026

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was tipped to get a microLED display upgrade in 2026, but a new report claims that it might not be ready until 2027.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch on the market right now and one of the best smartwatches, period. But there are still places where it could be improved and reports have long suggested that Apple intends to turn its attention to microLED as an upgrade for its display. But a new report hints that previously suggested release schedules might turn out to be optimistic.

There had been some suggestion that Apple would switch to microLED Apple Watch displays in 2026, with research firm TrendForce saying so throughout 2023. Some other sources had pointed to the switch happening as soon as next year, but a new report says that neither timing is likely to happen and that potential Apple Watch Ultra buyers should look to 2027 instead.

That's according to a report by The Elec which says that problems relating to the manufacturing costs and production yields associated with new microLED Apple Watch Ultra displays could see the launch delayed into 2027.

The switch to microLED displays is something that has reportedly been in the works for years with improved brightness and viewing angles among the benefits. The new microLED Apple Watch Ultra is also expected to have a slightly larger display - 2.21 inches rather than the 1.93 inches of the current model.

However, with the microLED display expected to cost multiples of the OLED display currently being used, costs are becoming an issue. The difficulty in producing such displays is another actor which could mean that mass production of Apple Watch displays made with microLED technology could be something we wait at least an extra year for.