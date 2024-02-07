Leaked Intel CPU with 12 performance cores might sound like a gamer's dream - but it isn't

Bartlett Lake-S CPU with 12 performance cores most likely won't ever come to consumers, and do you really need that many perf cores anyway?

Intel's future CPUs span a number of ranges, and we've just caught a leak around a processor which bristles with 12 performance cores.

Is a consumer release of this rumored 12-core processor likely? We're betting against a Core family incarnation, frankly

However, this isn't an incoming chip for the next-gen desktop range, Arrow Lake, but rather it's a processor that'll be part of the Intel Bartlett Lake-S line-up.

At least in theory - if it's anything at all, given that this is just a leak from Chinese site Benchlife (via Wccftech) at this point. So, it may be entirely off the mark.

Assuming not, as the 'S' denotes, this range comprises of desktop chips, but Bartlett Lake is set to be targeted at network and edge applications. Translation: it's a yawn-fest of heavyweight stuff - and definitely not for the consumer market (yet - we'll come back to that).

We're told that Bartlett Lake has its roots in Raptor Lake Refresh desktop silicon (it uses the LGA 1700 socket), but will obviously be very different in its implementation, and that includes the core configurations.

As mentioned, there is a CPU that apparently has 12 performance cores and just that (no efficiency or low-power cores). Which is an approach that some PC gamers have been hoping Intel might consider - or at least pushing beyond the 8-core wall for performance cores, and reaching for a 10-core desktop flagship.

That 12-core effort won't be the Bartlett Lake flagship, mind you, as the source believes Intel is shooting for a more standard 8 performance cores alongside 16 efficiency cores for that part.

Next-gen Xeon D?

In all likelihood, Bartlett Lake may turn up as next-gen Intel Xeon D processors, but the report does mention that some kind of consumer release hasn't be ruled out entirely.

If it does happen, it'll likely be well down the line from the (theoretical) Xeon chips, but we wouldn't bank on it - these are just whispers from the grapevine, after all, and even the source seems to think this is probably a stretch. That part of the rumor is couched in very vague terms by Benchlife, and overall, we'd say any consumer version is very unlikely. (There's also the consideration that Intel has plenty on its roadmap for the near-term future already).

So, those who hanker for more than 8 performance cores will likely be left to dream on about such a desktop CPU for gaming. Although is this theoretical 12 performance core processor really so dreamy?

By which we mean: isn't 8 cores plenty enough already? For most scenarios anyway, and with Intel seriously beefing up efficiency core counts, and cracking the puzzle of getting these lower-power cores putting more of their shoulder to the proverbial wheel in gaming (including recent developments like APO tech), we wouldn't get too fixated on 'moar perf cores' in all honesty.