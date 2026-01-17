Intel's flagship Core 9 273PQE 'Bartlett Lake' is a P-Core-only CPU: 12 P-Cores, up to 5.9GHz

Intel's new Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPU leaks: Core 5, Core 7, Core 9 has only P-Cores with PT, PTE, PEF, and PQE processors on the way.

TL;DR: Intel's new Bartlett Lake CPUs target the embedded and edge markets with up to 12 high-performance P-Cores in the flagship Core 9 273PQE. The lineup includes Core 5, 7, and 9 variants featuring enhanced L3 cache and boost clocks up to 5.9GHz, delivering powerful, efficient processing for specialized applications.

Intel's new Bartlett Lake P-Core only CPU will have up to 12 Performance Cores on the flagship Core 9 273PQE variant, aimed at the Embedded market.

The new Bartlett Lake CPUs from Intel will arrive in the Core 5, Core 7, and Core 9 variants with only P-Cores in tow, with PE, PTE, PEF, and PQE variants unveiled in recent leaks. Intel's upcoming Bartlett Lake CPUs will have SKUs with up to 12 P-Cores, but there are 3 different variants of this chip.

Intel's upcoming Bartlett Lake CPU family will have multiple SKUs under the Core 5, Core 7, and Core 9 series for a total of 12 SKUs. We don't have much new information from the latest leaks, other than the SKU names and their boost clock speeds, which will range between 5.2GHz on the Core 5 213PE, and up to 5.9GHz for the flagship Core 9 273PQE processor.

Starting with the Core 5 series "Bartlett Lake" CPUs, there will be 6 different SKUs, but there's no information on how many cores they'll have. However, the Core 7 series CPUs will have up to 10 Performance Cores, where the Core 5 series should find itself with between 6 and 8 P-Cores, while the Core 9 series will have 12 P-Cores for high-compute embedded applications.

Intel's new Core 5 series "Bartlett Lake" CPUs will also feature 24MB of L3 cache, Core 7 series will feature 33MB of L3 cache, and the flagship Core 9 processors will feature 36MB of L3 cache. The P-Core Turbo CPU clocks are 200MHz higher than the flagship Core i9-14900KS "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors, too.

The new Intel Bartlett Lake-S desktop CPUs are made for the Edge segment, but we will see a few vendors and third-party sellers offering the new Core 5, Core 7, and Core 9 processors in the DIY segment... which will be interesting to see.