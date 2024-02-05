This Vision Pro trend might hint at what comes next for Apple's AR plans

Apple's Vision Pro is on sale and those who have access to it are starting to wear it without a key component and it's an indication of what's to come.

Apple's Vision Pro is now on sale and people are using the mixed reality headset across the United States right now. We're now beyond the Vision Pro's first weekend and we're learning more and more about it as more people spend longer with their new spatial computer. There are also a number of members of the press who are using loaners from Apple as well, and some of those have started to set something of a trend by taking part of the headset off and using it naked.

That part is the light seal, a component that comes in a couple of different sizes to ensure that people have the right fit. It's designed to prevent light from leaking into the headset's view from around the wearer's eyes and face, all while also providing a cushion to ensure the Vision Pro's hard contours aren't in contact with the wearer's skin. But as some people seem to have figured out, removing that light seal does have its benefits.

As noted by CNET's Scott Stein and Inverse's Ray Wong, removing the Vision Pro's light seal allows for a lighter headset, making it less heavy against the wearer's face. It also has the added benefit of increasing the field of view as well - notable given the fact that some reviewers noted the Vision Pro's field of view is notably less than some competing headsets.

As some have noted, doing this means that the Vision Pro immediately feels less like a big AR/VR headset and more like a pair of futuristic glasses, something that Apple is no doubt aiming for in a future version of this product. That isn't quite possible yet given the technical limitations in play, but there is little doubt that Apple hopes to one day be able to turn the Vision Pro into a pair of glasses that don't require anywhere near the bulk currently needed.

When that will be possible is anyone's guess at this moment, and Apple is unlikely to go that route until it's convinced that it can do it without incurring further limitations. But it will surely happen at some point in the future and this new Vision Pro trend is one way of getting a feel for what that could be like ahead of time.

The Vision Pro is available to buy in the United States right now, although stocks are severely limited. An international launch is expected to take place within the next few months, however, but Apple is yet to confirm that.