Another clue points to Windows 11 24H2 coming later this year - and not Windows 12

Although even if we get a 24H2 update, rather than an all-new Windows (maybe Windows 12), this is still expected to be a major upgrade either way.

We've just caught a glimpse of some more evidence that Window 11 will get a 24H2 update later this year, meaning the next version of Windows won't be an all-new release (such as Windows 12).

Windows 11 24H2 is looking increasingly likely to be what lands later this year (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Latest uncovered a Windows App Development support document in which Microsoft talked about a specific function (EnumDeviceDrivers) and its history, noting that it will be changed in the next version of Windows.

Specifically, an incoming tweak is mentioned that'll start with Windows 11 version 24H2. The document states:

"Starting in Windows 11 Version 24H2, EnumDeviceDrivers will require SeDebugPrivilege to return valid ImageBase values."

This is, of course, far from any guarantee that Windows 11 24H2 is definitely real and incoming. It could be that the author of the support document is referring informally to the next version of Windows, which currently seems to be under the working title of 24H2 at Microsoft - but the final decision may not have been made yet.

Indeed, from what we've heard recently on the rumor mill, that decision still hasn't been taken by Microsoft.

That said, it is another mention of Windows 11 24H2, rather than Windows 12, and more signs are pointing to the likelihood of Windows 11 staying in place this year, and getting an annual update.

Most likely Windows 12 - or whatever it ends up being called (maybe Windows AI, or something like that, given Microsoft's major focus on that arena now) - will be released in 2025. That way, it can come in stage right, while Windows 10 exits stage left for a seamless transition (Windows 10 runs out of support in October 2025).

All of this remains speculation, naturally, but the wind is definitely blowing more the way of Windows 11 24H2, than in any other direction for the next big update to Microsoft's desktop operating system.