AMD's new Ryzen 8000G Hawk Point APUs now available: from $179 to $329

AMD's new family of Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APUs has been officially launched, with three new SKUs, including the Ryzen 7 8600G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8500G offerings.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs include a monolithic Zen 4 processor and RDNA 3 graphics, which will slot easily into any AM5 motherboard on the market, and there are many at all price points, making the Hawk Point APU a deliciously budget-friendly option with fantastic CPU and GPU performance in a single APU.

AMD has four new Ryzen 8000G APUs, but only three of them are launching now: Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8500G are all here now, while the Ryzen 3 8300G arrive later. AMD uses Zen 4 CPU cores on the 8700G and 8600G, while Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores are found on the 8500G and 8300G APUs.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 7 8700G "Hawk Point" APU features 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 CPU power, boosting at up to 5.1GHz, with 16MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache, with a TDP of 65W. There's an integrated Radeon 780M GPU with 12 compute units clocked at up to 2900MHz, making it the fastest GPU clocks on an integrated RDNA 3 GPU yet.

AMD prices the new Ryzen 7 8700G at $329.

7

Under that, we've got the Ryzen 5 8600G with 6 cores and 12 threads boosting at up to 5.0GHz, with 16MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache, with the same 65W TDP. It has the same Radeon 780M integrated GPU, with 8 compute units (down from 12 on the 8700G) at up to 2800MHz (down from 2900MHz on the 8700G).

AMD prices the new Ryzen 5 8600G at $229.

Next up is the Ryzen 5 8500G, which has the same 6 cores and 12 threads as the 8600G but uses a hybrid configuration with 2 x Zen 4 cores and 4 x Zen 4c cores with boost clocks reaching up to 5.0GHz. There's 22MB of cache in total, with the Radeon 740M taking the integrated GPU space here (down from the Radeon 780M on the 8700G and 8600G) with just 4 compute units clocked at up to 2700MHz.

Lastly, we've got the Ryzen 3 8300G with 4 cores and 8 threads, with the same hybrid configuration with 1 x Zen 4 and 3 x Zen 4c cores boosting up to 4.9GHz. There's 12MB of total cache and the same integrated Radeon 740M as the 8500G. Both of these chips, along with the 8700G and 8600G, feature a 65W TDP.

AMD prices the new Ryzen 5 8500G at $179, while the Ryzen 3 8300G will be for OEMs only.

7

7

AMD's new Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APUs wouldn't be something new if they didn't have AI abilities, with AMD including the same XDNA "Ryzen AI" NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that the company uses in its Ryzen 8040 series APUs. These additional NPU powers provide the Ryzen 8000G APUs to handle AI workloads.