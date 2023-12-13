ASRock is the first to announce AMD Ryzen 8040 series APU-powered Mini-PCs

ASRock's new 4x4 BOX 8040 is the first with AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series 'Hawk Point' APU, with the Mini-PC taking up to 96GB of RAM, too.

ASRock is the first out of the gate to unveil a new Mini-PC based on AMD's just-released Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APU with its new 4x4 BOX 8040 series Mini-PCs. Check it out:

The new ASRock 4x4 BOX 8040 series Mini-PCs come in two variants: the 4x4 BOX-8840U and 4x4 BOX-8640, with each of them packing an AMD Ryzen 8040 series APU, supporting DDR5-5600 memory, multiple displays (four in total) and super-fast USB4 connectivity.

ASRock's new Mini-PCs are powered by either the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or Ryzen 5 8640U processors, with the Ryzen 7 8840U featuring 8 cores and 16 threads boosting at up to 5.1GHz, and the Ryzen 5 8640U featuring 6 cores and 12 threads boosting at up to 4.9GHz. On the integrated GPU side of things, the Ryzen 7 8840U features a Radeon 780M with 12 CUs, while the Ryzen 5 8640U features a Radeon 760M with 8 CUs on board.

ASRock's new 4x4 BOX 8040 Mini-PCs will feature 2 x SO-DIMM slots that support up to 96GB of DDR5 memory (2 x 48GB sticks), 2 x USB4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x M.2Key M slots, and 1 x M.2 Key E slot. There's also high-speed 2.5GbE networking as well as a 1GbE networking port. ASRock includes support for up to quad displays, with 2 x HDMI 1.4b ports and 2 x DisplayPort 1.4a ports (from USB Type-C ports).

ASRock 4x4 BOX 8040 features:

AMD Ryzen™ 8040U-Series

2 x 262-pin SO-DIMM DDR5 5600 MHz, up to 96GB (48GB per DIMM)

2 x USB4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key E

1 x Realtek Gigabit LAN, 1 x Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Supports Quad display, 2 x HDMI 1.4b, 2 x DP 1.4a (from Type-C)

12V~24V DC-In

We should expect ASRock's new Mini-PC systems to be available in barebone or as motherboards for users to throw into an existing system. There's no pricing information just yet, with AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs reaching consumers in Q1 2024.