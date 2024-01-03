AMD Ryzen 7 8700G: 2.9GHz Radeon 780M GPU clocks confirmed in new leak

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 8700G desktop APU gets its integrated Radeon 780M graphics clock confirmed at 2.9GHz, will be released in 2024.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 8700G has been teased, which will feature Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 GPU cores, and this new desktop processor has been benchmarked providing us with some juicy new details.

3

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 8700G(source: Geekbench)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 7 8700G "Hawk Point" processor will feature the full 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4-based processing power and was benchmarked on the ASUS TUF X670E-PLUS motherboard with 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory. The new results are on Geekbench, with the Ryzen 7 8700G processor featuring a 4.2GHz base CPU clock and a 5.1GHz boost CPU clock.

This means the new AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor features a CPU boost that's 400MHz to 500MHz higher than current desktop APUs on the market, led by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor that features 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 3-based CPU power.

On the GPU side of things, the integrated Radeon 780M GPU will have 12 Compute Units, which works out to 768 stream processors. We will see the Radeon 780M boosting at up to 2900MHz, which should provide some decent gaming performance for the Ryzen 7 8700G processor.

3

1080p gaming shouldn't be an issue, even playing esports-style games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, and Apex Legends at 120FPS with some in-game visual adjustment. AAA games at 1080p 60FPS shouldn't be a problem for the Radeon 780M, either.