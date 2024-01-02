AMD Ryzen 5 8600G desktop APU: 600MHz faster CPU, 900MHz faster integrated RDNA 3 GPU

AMD is preparing its new AM5 desktop APU series of chips, with the Ryzen 5 8600G APU teased with a faster CPU and much faster integrated GPU.

2

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU specifications (source: Geekbench)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU will be based on the Phoenix/Hawk Point silicon, where it will feature 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture that will boost up to 5.0GHz. On the GPU side of things, we have 12 RDNA 3-based Compute Units, which should offer some fantastic gaming performance for the new APU.

We're now seeing the new Ryzen 8000G series APUs being tested, with the Ryzen 5 8600G APU benchmarked inside of the MSI X670E ACE motherboard, a high-end motherboard that one wouldn't typically use with an APU.

The new testing confirms the 6 cores and 12 threads we're to expect inside of the Ryzen 5 8600G, where we should see 2 x Zen4 and 4 x Zen4c cores, compared to the 6 x Zen4 cores on the Ryzen 5 8500G. Base CPU clock speeds are expected to hit 4.35GHz, while boost CPU clocks are going to reach 5.0GHz.

This is quite the improvement over the Ryzen 5 5600G, which had a base CPU clock of 3.55GHz (450MHz higher) and a boost CPU clock of 4.4GHz (600MHz higher). AMD's new Ryzen 5 8600G is shaping up to be a beefy APU on the CPU side of things, but let's talk about the GPU side of the 8600G APU.

AMD is reportedly using an integrated Radeon 760M, with 8 Compute Units clocked at 2.8GHz, meaning we have a 900MHz frequency increase over the Ryzen 5 5600G APU... which, by the way, featured 7 Compute Units based on the older Vega GPU architecture.

The most important question: when will AMD release the Ryzen 5 8600G APU? We should expect AMD to tease something during its CES 2024 press conference next week, but nothing is in concrete just yet.