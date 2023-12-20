GEEKOM gaming Mini-PC with AMD Hawk Point APUs, Intel Meteor Lake CPUs are on the way

GEEKOM has some new Mini PCs powered by AMD's new 'Hawk Point' APUs and Intel's new 'Meteor Lake' CPUs, with the systems to debut at CES 2024.

GEEKOM has just teased some new Mini-PC systems that will include AMD's new Hawk Point APUs and Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs, which it will be detailing at CES 2024 in early January 2024.

The company will be releasing three new models at CES 2024: the GEEKOM IT14 Pro, A8 Max, and APro8 Max Mini-PC systems. Firstly, the new GEEKOM IT17 Pro features a tiny NUC-style 0.7-liter chassis powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" processor with 16 cores and 22 threads of Meteor Lake CPU power behind it.

This system uses the integrated Intel Arc GPU with 8 Xe cores enabled -- or 128 EUs -- with an NPU inside for AI goodness heading into 2024. We don't know about RAM, storage, networking configuration, or anything else just yet; that's what CES 2024 is for.

GEEKOM also has the A8 Max Mini-PC, which is a bit bigger -- inside of a 1-liter chassis -- but it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS or Ryzen 9 8940HS "Hawk Point" APUs. Both of these processors feature a Zen 4-based 8-core, 16-thread CPU with the full Radeon 780M integrated GPU inside (with 12 CUs or 768 stream processors). There's AI here as well, with an updated Ryzen AI NPU that has AI inference performance of up to 39 TOPs... faster than the 34 TOPs from the NPU inside of the Intel Meteor Lake CPUs.

Next up, we've got the GEEKOM APro8 Max which has a larger chassis again but throws a discrete AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card, which should be good for 1080p gaming and more.