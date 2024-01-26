Windows 11 beta testers get the chance to turn their preview build into a release installation

Previously, testers who wanted to leave the Windows Insider scheme needed to start from scratch with a new installation of the OS - but not any longer.

Microsoft is now offering those in the Windows 11 Beta channel the ability to turn their preview build into a release installation of the operating system, if they've had enough of testing.

This is a welcome move for testers who want to migrate to the release version of Windows 11 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Normally, if you decide you want out of the Windows Insider scheme, you must start from scratch with a fresh (release) install of Windows 11.

However, with the latest preview in the Beta channel (version 22635.3130), Microsoft has implemented an escape route for those keen to turn their test build into a finished version of Windows 11.

Microsoft explains:

"Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have turned on the toggle to unenroll their device under Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and 'Stop getting preview builds' with begin receiving an in-place upgrade that removes their device from flighting."

So, as explained, what you'll get is an in-place upgrade to the full Windows 11 23H2 version complete with the most recent cumulative updates for that OS, and all your personal data will be kept on the PC.

What you'll lose, of course, is all those features that were still in beta testing, so if there's something you'll miss, that's what you must weigh up in the pros and cons of making this move. Speaking of which, one new feature Microsoft brought in with this beta build is suggestions for Snap Layouts, presenting different options when you're snapping windows.

At any rate, it's good to have the option for a hassle-free way of converting across to the release version of Windows 11.