Ryan Gosling slams Oscars for failing to nominate Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling has come out and slammed the Oscars over the lack of respective nominations for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Although 2023's Barbie made history and has received eight Oscar nominations, some of the cast feel as though the film has been snubbed at this year's upcoming Oscars.

Ryan Gosling slams Oscars for failing to nominate Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig 51155
Open Gallery 3

Ryan Gosling has spoken out about his disappointment that director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie have not been nominated in their respective categories at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the film, as well as co-star America Ferrera, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but this has led many to criticize the nominations for seemingly snubbing the film's two biggest creatives.

Gosling, who said he was "extremely honored to be nominated," also shared his disappointment in the nominations, saying -

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without their talent, grit, and genius.

To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement." he continued, "Against all odds, with nothing but a couple soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Ryan Gosling slams Oscars for failing to nominate Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig 11565
Open Gallery 3

Oscar snubs are a rather common routine for the award event, and Gosling's comments just further show the unique level of criticism this year's nominations have received. Although this is not the first Oscar snub Barbie has received after it was announced the film's screenplay would only be seen as an adapted screenplay by the Academy despite being deemed an original screenplay by the WGA (Writers Guild of America).

Barbie's lead creatives may have gotten the rough end of the stick at this year's event. However, the film was still nominated for 8 awards, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, and Production Design, the nominations for both Gosling and Ferrera, and two nominations in the Original Song category.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2024 at 2:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hollywoodreporter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags