Ryan Gosling slams Oscars for failing to nominate Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling has come out and slammed the Oscars over the lack of respective nominations for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

Although 2023's Barbie made history and has received eight Oscar nominations, some of the cast feel as though the film has been snubbed at this year's upcoming Oscars.

Ryan Gosling has spoken out about his disappointment that director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie have not been nominated in their respective categories at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the film, as well as co-star America Ferrera, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but this has led many to criticize the nominations for seemingly snubbing the film's two biggest creatives.

Gosling, who said he was "extremely honored to be nominated," also shared his disappointment in the nominations, saying -

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement." he continued, "Against all odds, with nothing but a couple soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Oscar snubs are a rather common routine for the award event, and Gosling's comments just further show the unique level of criticism this year's nominations have received. Although this is not the first Oscar snub Barbie has received after it was announced the film's screenplay would only be seen as an adapted screenplay by the Academy despite being deemed an original screenplay by the WGA (Writers Guild of America).

Barbie's lead creatives may have gotten the rough end of the stick at this year's event. However, the film was still nominated for 8 awards, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, and Production Design, the nominations for both Gosling and Ferrera, and two nominations in the Original Song category.