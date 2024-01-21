Halo Infinite seasons are done, 343 teases new Halo game and/or content

343 Industries has officially stopped Halo Infinite's seasons as the developers move on to new projects: 'There are a lot of things cooking here.'

After less than 3 years on the market culminating in 5 seasons of content, 343 Industries has now retired Halo Infinite's seasonal structure.

Halo Infinite's seasons have been retired as developer 343i moves on to new projects. During a recent update stream, Halo community director Brian 'Ske7ch' Jarrard confirmed the news, saying that the studio will continue working on new Infinite updates, but these drops will no longer be referred to as seasons. Instead, the updates are being called CU's, or Content Updates.

"We're making a shift in how we're approaching Infinite going forward. The gist of it is that we're no longer referring to these as seasons. We're shifting away from seasons. Semantically, for what it's worth, our January 30th update will henceforth be known as CU 29 (Content Update #29)," Jarrard said during the stream.

"It's kind of the precedence we've established with MCC, and it's just a different shift in approach.

"Future updates are going to be punctuated by an ongoing operations model that will continue to offer 20 tiers of unlockable rewards for free, on approximately a 4-6 weeks cadence. That all will kick off with Spirit of Fire when that goes live on January 30."

Jarrard goes on to hint at new Halo projects, which could be a brand new game that's believed to have been in development as early as April 2022.

Other reports said that 343i was working alongside Certain Affinity on a brand new standalone battle royale mode codenamed Tatanka. Even further rumors suggested that Tatanka has been cancelled.

Here's what Jarrard said:

"We have a dedicated team working on supporting Halo Infinite and continuing to deliver content going forward. But also, yes we have additional teams now that are accelerating towards the future, working on brand new projects. There are a lot of things cooking here. We could not be more excited. "We're actually growing the team right now, so if you're passionate about Halo and you have skills and you're interested, please keep an eye out on Microsoft's careers site because we are growing and we've got a lot of exciting things for the future."

On January 30th, the Spirit of Fire update goes live and will include a bunch of different things like: