Take Two Interactive is suing Remedy over the studio's logo

A new report by RespawnFirst has detailed a lawsuit by Take-Two Interactive that believes Remedy Entertainment's logo too closely resembles Take-Two's own trademarked logos, such as Rockstar Games.

Remedy applied for its current trademark back in May 2013 with the UK Intellectual Property Office, which was then publicly published in June 2023. In September of the same year Take-Two filed an opposition against the logo, claiming there is a chance the public could become confused between Remedy's logo and Rockstar Games' logo. `

Notably, this isn't the first time Take Two has gone after another company within the gaming industry over trademarks, as Hazelight came under fire when it attempted to file a trademark for "It Takes Two". The dispute between the two companies ended in Hazelight having to abandon its trademark. It doesn't stop there, as Take-Two have also gone after modders within the Grand Theft Auto community; AI-powered story mod for GTA V = shut down, Grand Theft Auto IV Definitive Edition Mod = shut down, and many more.

