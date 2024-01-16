Take Two Interactive is suing Remedy over the studio's logo

Take-Two Interactive has seemingly filed a lawsuit against Remedy Entertainment for the developer's recent studio logo that's similar to Take Two's logo.

Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

A new report by RespawnFirst has detailed a lawsuit by Take-Two Interactive that believes Remedy Entertainment's logo too closely resembles Take-Two's own trademarked logos, such as Rockstar Games.

Remedy applied for its current trademark back in May 2013 with the UK Intellectual Property Office, which was then publicly published in June 2023. In September of the same year Take-Two filed an opposition against the logo, claiming there is a chance the public could become confused between Remedy's logo and Rockstar Games' logo. `

Notably, this isn't the first time Take Two has gone after another company within the gaming industry over trademarks, as Hazelight came under fire when it attempted to file a trademark for "It Takes Two". The dispute between the two companies ended in Hazelight having to abandon its trademark. It doesn't stop there, as Take-Two have also gone after modders within the Grand Theft Auto community; AI-powered story mod for GTA V = shut down, Grand Theft Auto IV Definitive Edition Mod = shut down, and many more.

Take Two Interactive is suing Remedy over the studio's logo 622626
Open Gallery 2
Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2024 at 9:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com, videogameschronicle.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags