World's first whispering AI ring unveiled at CES 2024

VTouch, a South Korean company has unveiled the WSHP Ring, a tiny device designed to make voice commands to a voice assistant discretely.

Published
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

CES 2024 is well underway, and just like every year we get a taste of some of the strangest and innovative technology being worked on all around the world.

One such company, VTouch, a South Korean software company, has fallen on the latter with a new innovative device WSHP Ring. The idea behind the ring is to solve one of the biggest problems with verbally communicating to any computational device, which is typically a personal assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa - you can't really do it quietly.

While virtual assistants are impressive and certainly useful they still are at the stage where it feels like you have to make sure you pronunciation every word in your sentence loud and clear. VTouch aims to solve that problem with the WSHP Ring, a small device that features a proximinity sensor and a microphone that activates when the user raises their hand to their mouth to speak. WSHP Ring allows for extremely quite communication to a virtual assistant as a user can raise the ring to their mouth and quietly mumble their query.

World's first whispering AI ring unveiled at CES 2024 65115
Open Gallery 4
World's first whispering AI ring unveiled at CES 2024 15615
Open Gallery 4

The device is paired with the VTouch app that connects to a number of AI assistants such as an AI Art Curator, or even ChatGPT. VTouch is planning on launching the WSHP Ring as a Kickstarter project in the near future. Lastly, there has been no mention of any price for the WSHP Ring.

World's first whispering AI ring unveiled at CES 2024 36333
Open Gallery 4
Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$72.99$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2024 at 3:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags