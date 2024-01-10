World's first whispering AI ring unveiled at CES 2024

CES 2024 is well underway, and just like every year we get a taste of some of the strangest and innovative technology being worked on all around the world.

One such company, VTouch, a South Korean software company, has fallen on the latter with a new innovative device WSHP Ring. The idea behind the ring is to solve one of the biggest problems with verbally communicating to any computational device, which is typically a personal assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa - you can't really do it quietly.

While virtual assistants are impressive and certainly useful they still are at the stage where it feels like you have to make sure you pronunciation every word in your sentence loud and clear. VTouch aims to solve that problem with the WSHP Ring, a small device that features a proximinity sensor and a microphone that activates when the user raises their hand to their mouth to speak. WSHP Ring allows for extremely quite communication to a virtual assistant as a user can raise the ring to their mouth and quietly mumble their query.

The device is paired with the VTouch app that connects to a number of AI assistants such as an AI Art Curator, or even ChatGPT. VTouch is planning on launching the WSHP Ring as a Kickstarter project in the near future. Lastly, there has been no mention of any price for the WSHP Ring.