World's most intelligent cat flap designed to stop unwanted dead guests unveiled at CES 2024

Whacky pet tech is becoming a staple of CES, and this year is no different with the introduction of an AI-powered cat door capable of stopping your furry friends from bringing in unwanted gifts and keeping out other unwanted guests.

Swiss start-up company Flappie Technologies came to CES this year to show off their new AI-powered cat door that will automatically lock your favorite felines outside if they try to bring in any prey they might have caught while outside. The fancy pet flap includes motion sensors on the side of the door facing outside, as well as a night-vision camera.

Flappie claims it has gathered "unique and proprietary" datasets over the years and has a focus on diversity. This means the start-up filmed many different types of cats and prey in a variety of different lighting conditions to create their AI-powered detection system that now locks the cat flap if any prey is detected. Flappie says the detection system is accurate more than 90 percent of the time, meaning there is a chance a smart cat may be able to beat the system, though this will happen far less often.

Although it is AI-powered, the cat door still has manual switches on the inside so that you can lock or unlock it at any time and turn off the prey-detection system. Flappie says that pets will likely catch on and realize they aren't able to enter while carrying something and will drop it, and when they do, the door will open. The company also included chip detection in the door, so if your pet is microchipped, you can allow the door to open for that specific pet, as well as an app allowing users to control the door from anywhere.

Flappie plans to launch the pet door in Switzerland and Germany later this year with a price of $399, or $199 with a two-year plan on their $8.90 monthly subscription to the app. They have plans to expand from there once production begins to ramp up, although there is no word yet on a US release.

This isn't the only crazy tech that was unveiled at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as Samsung showcased Ballie, an AI-powered companion guard dog called Ballie. Additionally, there was the showcase of an AI-powered grill that can cook a steak in just 90 seconds, and also a mask that's designed to make private calls extra private.