Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is yet another PC game that demands an SSD to run

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just revealed its PC system requirements and they aren't bad on the whole, but there is a thorn in the side for some, perhaps - this is another game that stipulates the need for an SSD.

PC system requirements for Suicide Squad from the minimum to the ask for 4K/Ultra (Image Credit: Valve / Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros)
Mind you, these days, if you haven't got an SSD, you're seriously missing out. The difference between SSD and HDD in terms of loading times and general system responsiveness is night and day, so it's the one upgrade you should definitely make if you haven't already done so.

At any rate, back to those system requirements, which were aired via Steam (hat tip to PC Gamer) and you can see in the above screenshot.

Even the minimum system requirements (at 30 frames per second) call for both an SSD and 16GB of system RAM (the latter is being seen with more and more PC games as a baseline requirement, too).

However, the GPU spec is far more forgiving, and you can get away with an NVIDIA GTX 1070, if you're happy with 30 fps that is. Although even 60 fps at 1080p only requires an RTX 2060 (or RX 5700 XT).

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes out on February 2 and offers online coop for those keen on those games (ourselves very much included). The NDA for the alpha test was also recently lifted, and that move was made as a reaction to some negative previews aired by the press (as reported by Yahoo News).

There have been some kinder comments from testers, we're told, but also some less enthusiastic receptions.

