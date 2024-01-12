MSI demos its range of new SSDs at CES 2024 with all sorts of impressive cooling capabilities

MSI wants you to know that having a heatsink on your M.2 SSD is not a bad thing. You just need to embrace it and your SSD will thank you.

While at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, MSI showed us some M.2 SSDs they have been working on. The three pictured above, the M450, M461, and M480, are MSI's PCIe 4.0 offerings with speeds ranging from 3,600 MB/s all the way up to 7,400 MB/s.

The M570 Pro is a PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB FROZR that ups the speeds to 12,000 MB/s, which is impressive in its own right. Fitted with a custom heatsink, MSI says it has fully covered the controller and flash modules along a surfaced heatsink using case airflow, thus reducing temperatures by up to 20C.

The first version of the Spatium M580 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB FROZR+. This M.2 is capable of lightning speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s reads with 12,000 MB/s writes. The cooling solution that MSI has implemented is a 6mm heat pipe, which is flattened to make complete contact with the controller and flash modules. Then, the accent heatsink is high enough to use more of the case airflow to help dissipate heat away.

Next up is the other variant of the Spatium M580 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB FROZR+. This M.2 again is capable of lightning speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s reads with 12,000 MB/s writes. The thermal solution on this M.2 is one of the highest and most substantial, having a TORX 5.0 fan and heat pipe, thus transferring heat along the stacked fins for heat dissipation with active airflow, possibly reducing temperatures by up to 30C.

Last but not least, the Spatium M580 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB FROZR LIQUID. This M.2 uses a small compact radiator and fan combo to actively cool. Speeds should be very similar to the FROZR+ model.

