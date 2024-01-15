MSI Claw isn't even out yet, but the next version of this gaming handheld is already planned

MSI is already working on the next version of its Claw gaming handheld, and talking about versions 3 and 4 for that matter in a recent interview.

MSI only just revealed its Claw handheld - a Steam Deck rival, but a Windows-powered one in the vein of many others like the ASUS ROG Ally - at CES 2024, but already the firm is talking about its sequel, and indeed beyond.

MSI's Claw doesn't use an AMD chip, but one of Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs (Image Credit: MSI)

In an interview with IGN, MSI's System Product Managing Director, Clifford Chun, was quizzed about the lifespan of the Claw, replying that:

"So, just like our laptops, our aim for users who use this will be roughly two to three years because game titles demand a lot more every two or three years. So, at least minimum, that kind of stuff. Obviously, if you play retro games, you can play MSI Claw for 10 years."

"So, this will be only the first version of our Claw. We are anticipating to come out version 2, version 3, version 4 down the road and it's already in the pipeline."

IGN followed up with a question about the release pacing, and when MSI is considering producing these next incarnations of its portable gaming device. Chun replied in vague terms, as you might expect.

Chun noted:

"It really depends on, for example, the CPU or a graphic upgrade down the road. So, just keep in mind, and then just check it out."

The MSI Claw itself won't be out until the second half of 2024, and it comes with a notable difference to the existing Windows-powered PC handhelds out there - namely that it uses one of Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs. (There are other planned handhelds with these processors, mind, certainly from Chinese vendors, and doubtless elsewhere).

The Claw sounds promising not just due to the CPU, but as we heard at CES 2024, its ergonomic design and cooling chops are also elements MSI is boasting about.