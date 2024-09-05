MSI Claw 8 is the first Windows 11 gaming handheld with Intel's new Lunar Lake 'Battlemage' GPU

MSI is already planning to release a follow-up to its Claw PC gaming handheld: the new MSI Claw 8 AI+, powered by the recently announced Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), aka Lunar Lake. The new architecture and Xe2 GPU (Battlemage) deliver a notable efficiency improvement over the first-gen Core Ultra-powered Claw and a performance boost.

The MSI Claw 8 is named that way because it features a sizeable 8-inch display (1200P, 120 Hz, VRR), and the new Core Ultra 200V processor offers improved AI performance. IFA conference attendees in Germany are currently going hands-on with the MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the company is demonstrating its PC gaming performance with the critically acclaimed Xbox title H-Fi Rush.

In addition to upgraded and 'next-gen' Intel hardware, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ includes several improvements over the original. MSI confirms that it has 'actively listened to user feedback' and used that to implement changes.

The new Claw includes a Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C port, improved and more tactile LB and RB buttons, and a larger battery capacity - 80 Whr compared to the original's 53 Whr. MSI is positioning the new handheld as "the most advanced 8-inch gaming handheld in the market. " Like the original Claw, the new Claw 8 stands out because it is the only major PC gaming handheld to use Intel's Core Ultra technology.

In contrast, most competing PC gaming handhelds, like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck, use AMD Ryzen chips with integrated Radeon graphics. It remains unclear why MSI has chosen Intel over AMD, but with the new MSI Claw 8 AI+, it certainly looks like MSI's PC gaming handhelds will stick with Team Blue in the foreseeable future.

According to those who have tested the device (watch ETA PRIME's video above for a great early look at the handheld), MSI aims to have it on shelves by January 2025. Of course, the big question mark is performance. How will it perform across various games, especially with Intel's graphics drivers not being as mature as AMD's or NVIDIA's?

Intel has only just announced the new Core Ultra 200 line-up with the new Xe2 "Battlemage" GPU, so there is optimism surrounding the second generation Xe graphics launching with broader and more stable PC gaming support.

Intel's internal performance metrics show a 31% improvement over the previous Core Ultra generation and a 16% improvement over the flagship AMD Ryzen AI 300 chip with RDNA 3.5 graphics. If those numbers hold for most PC games, then the MSI Claw 8 AI+ could become the PC gaming handheld to beat.