MSI has a gaming handheld now, too - we checked out the MSI Claw at CES 2024 during our visit

MSI now has the Claw, a response to the Ally and the Steam Deck, but how does it stack up against them? How does it game? Only time will tell.

While we were at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, MSI showed off a new product in their product stack, a gaming handheld device dubbed the Claw.

The MSI Claw has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with Intel AI Boost. This processor has 6 P cores, 8 E cores, and 2 low-power cores. It runs on an FHD (1920x1080) IPS-level display measuring in at 7", which also runs at 120hz with 500 nits of brightness. Graphics are handled by an Intel Arc GPU along with LPDDR5-6400 RAM. A 53WHr battery keeps the games flowing for around 50% longer than the competition.

The ergonomic design of the Claw allows it to be comfortable in the user's hands for hours thanks to the weight and grip. MSI has thousands of samples of data collected from around the world. The Claw is ergonomically tailored for comfort and precision. Designed to fit the natural contours of your grip, it provides an intuitive gaming experience for hands of all sizes.

The software is custom-tailored for ease of use via MSI's Center M, which allows the custom cooling to be cooled and controlled. Airflow is directed with a thermal design that redirects the airflow to cool the internals, thus keeping all the components cool so you can game longer.

RGB even has a place with the Claw, having RGB rings around the joysticks and accent lighting on the right side buttons. It can be tailored to have the lightning dance to your liking. The Claw has WIFI 7 for connectivity, offering up to 5.8 Gbps throughput on 5 and 6 GHz channels. Other connection options include a Thunderbolt 4 port for large transfers.