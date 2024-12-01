MSI Claw 8 AI+ specs and pricing revealed, up to Intel Core Ultra 7-258V and 32GB of memory

MSI Claw 8 AI+ pricing and specs revealed, $899 for the flagship variant with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor and 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8533MHz memory.

TL;DR: The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a portable gaming handheld featuring Intel's Lunar Lake architecture, Intel Arc 140V graphics, and a Core Ultra 7 258V processor. It has an 8-inch 1080p display, 32GB memory, 1TB SSD, and an 80 WHr battery. Priced at $899, it launches soon and will appear at CES 2025.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is the company's second portable PC gaming handheld built on Intel hardware running Windows 11. It will be the first to use Intel's Lunar Lake architecture with next-gen Intel Arc 140V graphics in the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor. This is the follow-up to 2024's MSI Claw 7, which was powered by Meteor Lake.

The device is set to launch soon and make an appearance at CES 2025. Still, ahead of its debut, we've already got retail listings at Amazon and ExcaliberPC - listings that give us the full specs and pricing on the flagship MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld, which will cost $100 more than the ROG Ally X refresh from ASUS.

Outside of the processor, the new flagship gaming handheld from MSI features a larger 8-inch 1080p display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8533MHz memory, 1TB of internal PCIe NVMe SSD storage, a massive 80 WHr battery, and a $899 USD price tag. MSI also plans to launch an MSI Claw 7 AI+ with a smaller 7-inch display for $799.

Different configurations will be available, including Intel Core Ultra 7 256V variants and ones with 16GB of memory. Here's a breakdown of the new specs - with the current MSI Claw 7 and ROG Ally X included for reference.

