MSI Claw 8 AI+ specs and pricing revealed, up to Intel Core Ultra 7-258V and 32GB of memory

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is the company's second portable PC gaming handheld built on Intel hardware running Windows 11. It will be the first to use Intel's Lunar Lake architecture with next-gen Intel Arc 140V graphics in the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor. This is the follow-up to 2024's MSI Claw 7, which was powered by Meteor Lake.
The device is set to launch soon and make an appearance at CES 2025. Still, ahead of its debut, we've already got retail listings at Amazon and ExcaliberPC - listings that give us the full specs and pricing on the flagship MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld, which will cost $100 more than the ROG Ally X refresh from ASUS.
Outside of the processor, the new flagship gaming handheld from MSI features a larger 8-inch 1080p display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8533MHz memory, 1TB of internal PCIe NVMe SSD storage, a massive 80 WHr battery, and a $899 USD price tag. MSI also plans to launch an MSI Claw 7 AI+ with a smaller 7-inch display for $799.
Different configurations will be available, including Intel Core Ultra 7 256V variants and ones with 16GB of memory. Here's a breakdown of the new specs - with the current MSI Claw 7 and ROG Ally X included for reference.
|PC Gaming Handheld
|ASUS ROG Ally X
|MSI Claw 7
|MSI Claw 7 AI+
|MSI Claw 8 AI+
|Display
|7-inch 1080p 120 Hz, VRR
|7-inch 1080p 120 Hz, VRR
|7-inch 1080p 120 Hz, VRR
|8-inch 1080p 120 Hz, VRR
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 5 135H
|Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or 256V
|Intel Core Ultra 7 258V or 256V
|Graphics
|Radeon 780M (12CU)
|Arc Graphics (8 or 7 Xe Cores)
|Arc 140V Graphics (8 Xe2 Cores)
|Arc 140V Graphics (8 Xe2 Cores)
|Memory
|24GB LPDDR5X-7500
|16GB LPDDR5-6400
|16 or 32GB LPDDR5X-8533
|16 or 32GB LPDDR5X-8533
|Storage
|1TB
|512GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2, USB4
|Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4, USB4, Thunderbolt 4
|Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4, USB4, Thunderbolt 4
|Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4, USB4, Thunderbolt 4
|Battery
|80 WHr
|53 WHr
|53 WHr
|80 WHr
|Weight
|678 grams
|675 grams
|675 grams
|794 grams
|Dimensions
|280 x 114 x 37mm
|294 x 117 x 21mm
|294 x 117 x 21mm
|299 x 123 x 24mm
|Price
|$799
|Up to $799
|$799
|$899
- Read more: MSI's new Lunar Lake-powered Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld will have a massive battery
- Read more: MSI teases Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld: Intel Lunar Lake, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 80Whr battery
- Read more: Check out this amazing Alien PC and other cool tech we saw at PAX Australia 2024
- Read more: MSI's exclusive 'Memory Extension Mode' offers 21% more gaming perf on Intel Arrow Lake CPUs