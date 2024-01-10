XPG showed us a range of its upcoming and impressive DDR5 RAM, coolers, and fans at CES 2024

Immediately inside the room with XPG, we ran into a set of Lancer RGB 8000 DDR5. Similar to what we have already seen, this series will now support up to 8000 MHz via an XMP 3.0 profile for the latest Intel and AMD systems. As you can see, there is RGB lighting and the Lancer triangular branding, which will come in capacities of 16 and 24GB per module.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Moving to our right, we then hit this kit of Caster RGB 7200. As the name suggests, speeds will top out at 7200 MHz with Intel XMP 3.0 support, but it will work for both camps. It also has RGB and the same triangular branding, but this time, they mentioned improved stability and reliability with a PMIC and on-die ECC, which all DDR5 has. At this time, the Caster RGB is slated to come with only 16GB modules.

7

We then ran into the Lancer RGB ROG Certified 7200 sticks. While these will have an XMP 3.0 profile boasting 7200 MHz in speed, they will have a second set to 7600 MHz. Along with the same features as the previous kits, these are ROG certified to ensure compatibility with ASUS ROG motherboards but will ship with 16GB as the only choice in stick density.

7

What has us visually excited is the Project Neonmax 8000 kits. Not only do they supply users with a high-speed option, but they are the first to offer RGB over more than eighty percent of the entire surface. These will have XMP 3.0 support and work with AMD and Intel-based platforms, but unlike some of the earlier examples, they will come with the option of 16GB or 24GB modules.

7

On the other side of the room, we ran into the Levante II all-in-one CPU liquid cooler. These coolers support 14th gen Intel CPUs and AM4 and AM5, boasting a 300W TDP. What is also a win for many users is that the fan rating on this beautiful CPU cooler is only 24 dB(A) under high load conditions.

7

We then saw this XPG Hybrid, dual-fan CPU cooler, which is a mix of an AIO but in the form of a traditional air cooler. It has an integrated pump at the top of the radiator and carries a 280W TDP. We were told it delivers performance between air cooling and a similarly sized AIO. The design was made to fit with Xeon and ThreadRipper CPUs and uses high-performance 120mm Vento PWM fans by Nidec.

7

Last, but not least, were the Hurricane MAG 120 fans. Other than being a 120mm fan, these are magnetically attached and use pins rather than wires to power each fan beyond the first one. On top of that, at the press of a button, you can reverse the flow of these fans, which is not only handy for cleaning the blades and ridding them of dust, but, no matter how you install them so they can be seen best, you can readdress the direction of flow to fit any location in the chassis.