Galaxy Book 4 gets a Copilot feature that allows the AI to deal with texts from a Samsung phone

Microsoft's Copilot AI will be able to find texts, read or summarize them, and even compose replies to those messages if you want.

Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft to bring a unique Copilot feature to its incoming Galaxy Book 4 laptop that'll benefit those who also own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

2

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 will soon hit shelves (Image Credit: Samsung)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Over at CES 2024, Samsung announced that the Copilot AI will be able to find and read - or indeed summarize - text messages from your Samsung phone. On top of that, should you wish, you'll be able to get the AI to compose and send replies to those messages, all from the Windows 11 desktop.

As you might guess, this ability will require you to have your Galaxy phone linked to the Galaxy Book via the Microsoft Phone Link app (which brings all sorts of integration into the mix between the two devices).

Popular Now: NASA releases unprecedented view of a star exploding in deep space

Samsung tells us:

"These capabilities mean you can let Copilot track down restaurant recommendations your friends have made in previous messages, search visitor reviews on your browser, then send a message to your partner to ask if they want to go for dinner that evening, all directly from your PC. Without having to turn on your phone and open each individual app, the Galaxy Book 4 series lets you access smartphone functions and information faster and smarter."

We'd agree this is a nifty extra for those who are invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Book 4 in December 2023, offering several different models (Ultra, Pro, and Pro 360) all of which have an Intel Meteor Lake processor as their engine - and the notebooks should be available soon enough.

Those Intel Core Ultra chips have on-board NPUs for speeding up AI workloads, and these laptops are part of the new era of AI PCs that Microsoft will be banging on about for some time to come, no doubt.

Expect to see a lot more of Copilot as 2024 rolls on, of course, and we might also witness other laptop vendors cooking up exclusive powers like this feature from Samsung.