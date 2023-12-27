Starfield's new user reviews fall to mostly negative on Steam

Bethesda's latest space exploration sim falls to mostly negative new user reviews as more users share their disapproval with Starfield's gameplay.

Starfield's new user reviewers have fallen to mostly negative on Steam, many of which are from gamers who have spent over 100 hours playing.

Like the online game before it, Bethesda's latest space sim is proving to be quite divisive (at least among PC gamers). Starfield sits at a mixed user review rating on Steam, but the game has fallen to mostly negative in the recent reviews category. It's worth noting that a portion of these recent verdicts are actually from people who played the game for a longer period: Over 14,000 of the total 86,000+ reviewers played more than 100 hours of Starfield.

According to Steam's metrics, there were 7,280 newer Starfield reviews made from November 28 to December 27. Of this number, 67%, or 4,889 of the reviews, were negative and did not recommend that other people buy and play Starfield.

Skimming through the negative reviews yields similar claims of Starfield being boring, uninspired, or generally unfinished and missing features. These are all verified users who purchased the game on Steam and have spent over 100 hours in Starfield, some of which have spent many hundreds of hours playing the sim.

"The longer I play, the less I enjoy," one reviewer with 367.8 hours on record says in their review.

"Starfield is a poor example of a good Bethesda open world adventure RPG, but at the same time a good example of everything wrong with Bethesda's design philosophy of the past few years," says another user with 445 hours in Starfield.

Bethesda support has been spotted commenting on reviews in an effort to clarify details and inform users of specific features in the game.