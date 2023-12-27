Starfield's new user reviews fall to mostly negative on Steam

Bethesda's latest space exploration sim falls to mostly negative new user reviews as more users share their disapproval with Starfield's gameplay.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Starfield's new user reviewers have fallen to mostly negative on Steam, many of which are from gamers who have spent over 100 hours playing.

Starfield's new user reviews fall to mostly negative on Steam 1
Open Gallery 2

Like the online game before it, Bethesda's latest space sim is proving to be quite divisive (at least among PC gamers). Starfield sits at a mixed user review rating on Steam, but the game has fallen to mostly negative in the recent reviews category. It's worth noting that a portion of these recent verdicts are actually from people who played the game for a longer period: Over 14,000 of the total 86,000+ reviewers played more than 100 hours of Starfield.

According to Steam's metrics, there were 7,280 newer Starfield reviews made from November 28 to December 27. Of this number, 67%, or 4,889 of the reviews, were negative and did not recommend that other people buy and play Starfield.

Skimming through the negative reviews yields similar claims of Starfield being boring, uninspired, or generally unfinished and missing features. These are all verified users who purchased the game on Steam and have spent over 100 hours in Starfield, some of which have spent many hundreds of hours playing the sim.

"The longer I play, the less I enjoy," one reviewer with 367.8 hours on record says in their review.

"Starfield is a poor example of a good Bethesda open world adventure RPG, but at the same time a good example of everything wrong with Bethesda's design philosophy of the past few years," says another user with 445 hours in Starfield.

Bethesda support has been spotted commenting on reviews in an effort to clarify details and inform users of specific features in the game.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$77.54
$72.99$63.99$59.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2023 at 12:32 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags