Seasonic recommends using a hair dryer to bend 12VHPWR & 12V-2×6 power cables

Seasonic advises its customers to use a hair dryer to bend their existing 12VHPWR/12V-2x6 connector cables BEFORE installing your graphics card.

Seasonic has new 90-degree angled 12V-2x6 power connector cables on the way after the incredibly frustrating -- and sometimes catastrophic -- launch of the 12VHPWR power connector used on NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

PCI-SIG and power supply manufacturers were quick to resolve the issues surrounding the sometimes problematic issues with 12VHPWR power connectors with the new ATX 3.1 / CEM 5.1 specifications, which started the journey of the new 12V-2x6 power connector. These new connectors and cables will be shipped and bundled with new PSUs and new GPUs from AIB partners in 2024.

Seasonic has just announced its new 12V-2x6 power connector cables, with a 90-degree angled design in an L-shape coming in 2024. These upgraded 12V-2x6 power cables will be supplied with the latest ATX 3.1 PSU series with users that own a Seasonic ATX 3.0 PSU (in the FOCUS, Vertex, or PRIME series) can get this cable shipped to them, all for free.

All you have to do is confirm that you've got a Seasonic PSU in that series with the 12VHPWR power connector, and you'll get the free cable. The first users to get these new cables shipped out with the upgraded 12V-2x6 power connectors begin on January 10, 2024, so we should expect more and more of them to be shipped out in the weeks ending in January.

Seasonic's new angled 12V-2x6 connector includes: