ASRock's new 16-pin GPU power cable eliminates the risk of melting cables

ASRock has released a new custom L-Type or right-angle 12V-2x6 cable for graphics cards that includes a notable safety feature when you pair it with an ASRock Taichi or Phantom Gaming Series PSU. First spotted by Videocardz, ASRock's new 12V-2x6 cable has a 'Cable Over-Temperature Protection' feature that includes an NTC sensor at the connectors that monitors cable temperatures.

ASRock's new 12V-2x6 cable for graphics cards, image credit: ASRock.

Now, if you've been following the whole GPU cables melting story, you'll know that it began with the introduction of 12VHPWR power with the GeForce RTX 40 Series. Basically, high-end GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 became prone to cables burning and melting due to incorrect insertion or other stress. The shift to the newer 12V-2x6 connector standard ahead of the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series was seen as a way to mitigate this issue, but cases of GPU cables melting are still cropping up.

This includes GPUs for AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 Series, which recently saw the first case of a cable connected to a Radeon RX 9070 XT burning out. To minimize the risk of a GPU cable melting, ASRock is releasing a custom cable with a temperature sensor that "sends a signal to the PSU to ensure safe operation."

ASRock's new 'Cable Over-Temperature Protection' feature requires a compatible PSU, image credit: ASRock.

This makes sense because the company's flagship ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi RDNA 4 GPU includes the new connector. ASRock's 12V-2x6 600W / L-Type Cable (CB-12V2X6L600W) also consists of a dual color design so users can see when the cable is properly and fully inserted. ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliant, the cable can support up to 600W for the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, and arrives with a 16 AWG (American Wire Gauge) size, and the 90-degree angle of the connector is also said to enhance safety.

As far as GPU cables go, ASRock has delivered what looks to be one of the most safety-focused 12V-2x6 cables seen to date; however, you will need to pair it with an ASRock PSU to benefit from its innovative Cable Over-Temperature Protection feature.