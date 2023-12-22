CableMod recalls 12VHPWR 1.0/1.1 angled adapters, says for users to STOP using them immediately

CableMod says its 1.0 and 1.1 versions of the 12VHPWR 1.0/1.1 angled adapters are affected, and recalled... warns users to stop using them immediately.

CableMod made an improved version of its 12VHPWR angled adapter -- version 1.1 -- that too is defective, and now the company has just recalled both of its v1.0 and v1.0 angled cables.

In a new tweet, post on its website, and Reddit, Cablemod explains that it will be discontinuing its 12VHPWR angled adapter and that they're being recalled. This affects both the 90-degree and 180-degree v1.0 and v1.1 cables, with the company noting it will have an official notice with more details arriving in the coming days... just in time for the holidays.

To be clear: CableMod's angled cables are not defective; this only applies to the angled adapters. If you're using one, the company recommends that you stop using it immediately, power down your system, and unplug the adapters. We don't know what started the recall of CableMod's new v1.1 angled adapter, with the company explaining that the male connector might loosen, which could lead to overheating... and the potential melting of the cable... not good, at all.

Here's a list of CableMod's recently recalled cables:

CableMod 12VHPWR 90-degree v1.0

180-degree Angled Adapters v1.0

CableMod 12VHPWR 90-degree v1.1

180-degree Angled Adapaters v1.1

CableMod explained on its website: "Dear Hardware Community":

"It has come to our attention that certain CableMod 12VHPWR Angled Adapter V1.1s may be defective. We have since decided to discontinue sales of our angled adapters. We will be conducting a voluntary safety recall for all CableMod 12VHPWR 90 ̊ and 180 ̊Angled Adapters V1.0 and all CableMod 12VHPWR 90 ̊ and 180 ̊ Angled Adapters V1.1 because of the potential risk that the male connector could become loose, overheat, and melt into the GPU".

"This recall will apply only to our angled adapters and will not affect our angled cables."

"We will be sending out an official notice of, and full details for, our voluntary safety recall in the upcoming days. In the meantime, owners of the CableMod 12VHPWR V1.0 and V1.1 Angled Adapters should STOP USING THEM IMMEDIATELY. Please do not touch the adapters while your system is running. Power down your system and wait until the adapter has had adequate time to cool down before handling".

"Please reach out to our customer service if your GPU has been affected by a failed V1.0 or V1.1 angled adapter and we'll help you out. https://cablemod.com/support/".

"We apologize for inconveniencing our loyal customers. We hope that you will let us make it up to you in the future".

"Your friends at CableMod".