The first cars to support Apple's multi-screen CarPlay will be out of most people's budgets

Apple's CarPlay is getting a multi-display update and the first cars to support it will be those from Porsche and Aston Martin in 2024.

If you're planning on buying a new car in 2024 and want to be able to make use of the latest and greatest CarPlay technology, you might want to consider heading to your local Porsche or Aston Martin dealer, it seems. Apple announced its revamped CarPlay interface alongside iOS 16 back in June of 2022, but we've been waiting to hear more about it ever since. Now, it's been reported that vehicles from those two companies are coming on board.

Car and Driver reports that while Porsche hasn't been specific about which vehicles will offer the updated CarPlay look and feel, Aston Martin's 2024 DB12 and DB12 Volante vehicles will be good to go.

For those who might have forgotten what all the fuss is about considering how long ago it was announced, what makes this updated CarPlay so important is its ability to work with multiple displays. Currently, CarPlay can only work with the car's main infotainment display, but the arrival of the updated version in these new cars will change that. Here, CarPlay will also take over the car's instrument display as well, hooking into in-car information like speed, mileage, and more. Apple says that none of that information is stored on the connected iPhone, and the overall experience could be a huge upgrade.

Given the time it's taken to get from Apple announcing the revamped CarPlay and there being some cars on the (admittedly far away) horizon, it's unlikely that we will see too many on the roads in 2024. Here's to hoping that cars from more affordable brands will start to offer the same features sooner rather than later.